Lutherans celebrate 500th anniversary of Reformation

Solomon Lutheran Church in Woodville and St. John Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge will take part in the Reformation 500 Crawl on Saturday, October 21 and Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville will host Reformation Day on Sunday, October 29.

The events celebrate 2017 as the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation initiated by Martin Luther in Germany in 1517.

On Oct. 21, the Northwestern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will open churches all over the region from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so that people can learn about local connections to the major historical event.

There will be opportunities to learn about everything from genealogy to beer brewing, Reformation art and music to a Germany travelogue, stained glass windows to the story of how shipwrecked Lutherans ended up in Ohio, Lutheran-Catholic relations then and now, plus a tour of the Lutheran Orphan and Old Folks Home at 2411 Seaman Street in East Toledo, just west of First St. John Lutheran Church.

During the four hour presentation, some sites will offer presentations at three starting times — 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. St. John Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge will hear a presentation about Martin Luther from expert speaker and historian Dave Polzin, a member at St. John Lutheran.

The event also includes a printable list of art at the Toledo Museum of Art with a Reformation connection at the synod website. Museum hours on Saturdays are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus there will be tours from a Lutheran pastor and brewmeister at the Black Cloister Brewery in downtown Toledo.

“German immigrants with roots in the Reformation have shaped this area of Ohio for generations,” a Northwest Ohio Synod press release states.

“Summer is a great time for a road trip to explore how our area of Ohio began with immigrants whose values and ideals shaped this area, and how their roots trace back to the Protestant Reformation 500 years ago that changed the world,” the release continues.

The public is invited to visit nwos500.org and scroll down to “NWOS Reformation 500 Crawl” and click on the heading to access information, map and listings of all the events taking place across Northwest Ohio. At least 16 other churches in Northwest Ohio are participating.

Participating congregations are asked to provide simple hospitality and refreshments, such as coffee, cookies and snacks.

“Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed the World,” a one night movie event, will be held at Maumee Indoor Theater on September 22 from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are free. Call Sara Ashley at 419-874-4378 to reserve your seat. Please bring a non-perishable food item for the local food bank. The event is hosted by Thrivent Financial Toledo Area Associates.

On October 29, “Reformation Day,” at 4 p.m., churches in the area will congregate at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville for a service of music and worship given by Northwestern Ohio Synod Bishop Daniel Beaudoin, former pastor at St. John. Following the service will be a reception with German food.

Also on October 29, Grace Lutheran Church in Fremont will host the “Great Hymns of Faith” Choral Festival Concert at the Sandusky State Theatre in Sandusky. The concert is “to recognize that what united us is far greater than what divides us.” The concert begins at 4 p.m.

The Fremont church is inviting over 300 other churches to participate in the concert, including churches from Gibsonburg, Elmore, Oak Harbor, Sandusky, Norwalk, Bellevue, Castalia, Fremont, Port Clinton and Lakeside.

The festival director is nationally-recognized conductor Michael Shirtz, who is known for his passion in presenting choral music and finding faith through song. Shirtz has selected music for the mass choir celebrating great hymns of faith that reflect the message of the Reformation and togetherness of the human spirit. For information about the concert, which is open to all singers, call Pastor Jody Rice at 419-332-1558 or email iirice2002@yahoo.com.

Catholics are participating, too. On September 10, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Findlay, Bishop Beaudoin and Toledo Catholic Diocese Bishop Daniel Thomas gave presentations on the connections between the Catholic and Lutheran churches plus a synod-wide and diocese-wide Catholic and Roman service of worship and music was presided over by the two bishops using the “Common Prayer” format.