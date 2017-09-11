Library expansion plans to be discussed

Share

An open house to discuss plans for renovating the Harris-Elmore Public Library will be held Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

Amy Laity, library director, said the library’s board of trustees is considering several options after completing a strategic planning process the past two years.

The open house will focus on input from the public and a presentation by an architect retained by the board, Laity said.

“One thing that came out of the planning process was that the people in the community needed a community space and they also wanted a quiet comfortable to download their eBooks or plug in their iPads. They want just a quiet reading area,” she said. “Because our children’s programs have gotten so popular we really need a little more space for that too. We want to see what the community thought.”

One option is to reorganize the building to better utilize its existing space, she said, adding the library would try to complete a project without seeking additional tax dollars.

The board has retained a Columbus firm, Williams Architects, for the project. The firm will also discuss national trends in public libraries during the open house.

The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. prior to the open house.

The library is located at 328 Toledo Street, Elmore.