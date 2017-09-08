Miller's petitions for Oregon school board not certified

Share

The Lucas County Board of Elections certified two of three candidates seeking reelection to the Oregon school board.

There were no challengers to the three seats currently held by School Board President Carol Ann Molnar, Michael Csehi, and Heather Miller, all of whom are seeking reelection. The Lucas County Board of Elections certified the petitions of Molnar and Csehi by the August deadline. It did not certify Miller’s because she did not follow the requirements and guidelines regarding the petitions, according to LaVera R. Scott, director of the board of elections.

Candidates are required to sign a candidate statement and petition circulator statement. The candidate statement includes naming the office for which they are running, the terms, and other details, explained Scott.

All signatures on petitions must be witnessed by the petition circulator, an individual who asks voters to sign petitions.

“The circulator statement also has to be signed. The circulator provides the number of signatures, that they had witnessed being signed,” said Scott, and submitted for verification.

Miller, she added, should have signed the statement and provided the number of signatures, but did not.

“So the board did not certify her petitions,” she said

Some communities, like the City of Toledo, does not require candidates to provide the number of signatures they witnessed being signed on the petitions, she said.

“The candidate only has to sign the statement,” said Scott

Miller, who is vice president of the school board, sent a request to the board of elections to review her case at a special meeting on Monday, September 11, in hopes the petitions will be certified.

“She’s on the agenda of the board meeting,” said Scott. “She’s requesting to address the board, basically. There is no `appeal’ for a petition. The facts of what actually occurred will come out at the meeting. The board will have counsel there, which we have at every board meeting. The Lucas County prosecutor’s office is our counsel. They will provide information to the board as to what they can or cannot do legally in reference to her petitions.”

Scott said the board of elections has previously decided in favor of some candidates and then certified their petitions.

“I’ve seen it go both ways,” she said.

“Some people come in and say that they just forgot, or that they didn’t know it was necessary, and the board does not change its decision. I’ve also seen just recently where a candidate had put in a statement that there was some conflicting information, and the board allowed her to go on. But the board makes that determination with counsel,” said Scott.

Miller did not return messages to The Press for comment.