Solicitor asked to review parcel use

The Lake Township trustees have asked the township solicitor to review how a parcel along Woodville Road is being used by the owner of the Woodville Road Nursery to determine if a conditional use permit is required.

Residents of Bailey Road have complained about odors and possible drainage issues at the parcel where Jim Mlynek, the nursery owner, has been storing large piles of leaves temporarily before transporting them across the road to the nursery to be processed into compost.

Richard Welling, a township trustee, said Tuesday he’s asked solicitor Phil Dombey to research the matter. Welling said a section of the township zoning resolution may require a parcel owner to apply to the zoning board of appeals for a conditional use permit, depending on how the parcel in question is to be used.

Mlynek purchased the parcel in January for use as what the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency calls a yard transfer facility.

Last month, after the Bailey Road residents voiced their concerns to the trustees, he invited township officials to view his operations and Jeff Pettit, who chairs the board of trustees, Jamie Stanley, township zoning inspector, and Mark Hummer, township administrator, accepted. Following the visit by the three, no citations or orders for changing the composting area or transfer yard were issued at the time.

“As far as we know we are breaking no zoning laws,” Mlynek said Wednesday. “We are good stewards for the land and are good neighbors and have been for decades.”

The Ohio EPA has inspected the site, he said.

His business has been accepting leaves from Lake Township for more than 25 years. The cities of Northwood and Oregon have been bringing their leaves to his business in the past few years and villages of Walbridge and Millbury have also started to do so.

As landfilling yard wastes became illegal, municipalities have looked for other ways to process them. Mlynek said he purchased the parcel across from his nursery yard to give him “some elbow room” as the requests from municipalities to accept their leaves increased.

The township’s zoning board of appeals is an independent panel, Welling said, and has discretion when deciding whether or not to hear a permit case.