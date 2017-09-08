Woodmore: AC project to be reviewed

Share

A special meeting of the Woodmore school board’s building and grounds committee has been scheduled for Thursday to review a nearly-complete project to replace the heating and air conditioning system at the high school.

The committee is set to meet Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. in the high school lobby.

Sam Preston, who chairs the committee, said a punch list for the project may be available for the committee in time for the meeting.

The project began in 2014 and cost approximately $1.6 million. To pay for the initial phases, the board tapped the district’s permanent improvement fund

However, other funding became available when the administration was able to use excess bond issue funds totaling about $184,500 that had been dormant. Voters approved the issue in 1987 to pay for new equipment and building renovations. The board and administration sought approval from the Sandusky County Budget Commission to use the funds on permanent improvement needs.

Another $429,000 remaining from the local bond issue share of the construction of the PreK-8 building was also used for the HVAC project.

Preston said the committee also decided to combine the final two project phases rather than completing it next summer, saving about $35,000.

“The system at the high school is completely updated and we should be good for another 20 plus years,” he said.

Using the excess bond issue funds eased the strain on the district’s permanent improvement fund, he said, adding the fund reserves may be used to help pay for new buses.

Preston credited community members who volunteered their time and expertise with the committee for the project’s early completion.

“We had a tremendous committee on this. We had a retired facilities manager for major industries; we had an engineer from Davis-Besse, an electrician and business manager, the talent and know how

was incredible,” he said.