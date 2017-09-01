Habitat returning to Walbridge for build in 2018

Share

Construction of a new Habitat for Humanity home in the Village of Walbridge is set to begin in April 2018.

Walbridge mayor Ed Kolanko and Mark Ohashi, executive director of the Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, completed the deed transfer last week of a parcel on Guy Street in the village.

Habitat has announced it will construct a single-family home on the lot.

“The first ever Habitat build in Walbridge two years ago was such a success. We gladly welcome our continued partnership with Habitat for Humanity,” the mayor said. “Habitat builds equally quality homes which improves our community and enables us to add new residents. It is a win-win decision.”

Habitat relies on donations of money, materials and volunteer labor.

Ohashi said the non-profit organization will build two new homes next year.

“At Habitat for Humanity, we know that with just a little help, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build a better life for themselves and their families,” he said.

Applications to own the new home are being accepted. Potential homebuyer families must have a need for adequate shelter, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage, and a willingness to partner with Habitat.

Partnering families contribute “sweat equity” and work on the construction of their own and other Habitat homes.

For more information visit www.wchabitat.org or call 419 353-5430.