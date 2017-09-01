Sept. 9: Electric autos featured in ride, drive event

Share

The Electric Auto Association of Northwest Ohio will hold its fourth annual National Drive Electric Week Ride-and-Drive event Sept. 9 at the Town Center at Levis Commons, Perrysburg.

Michael Hall, organizer of the event and president of the association, said the non-profit group is partnering with Clean Fuels Ohio and Plug in America to create awareness and educate the public about the availability and benefits of driving hybrid and electric vehicles as well as the growing number of plug-in models available.

“The timing is right for this event. We have a wonderful display of Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan, Tesla, Toyota and other vehicles all because of the generosity of the vehicle owners,” he said.

Speaking with the owners is encouraged, he said, to fully understand the reasons they chose to purchase the alternative-fuel vehicles. There will be no salesmen or pressure to buy.

Hall said the cost-per-mile of driving an all-electric vehicle averages about 3 cents per mile as compared to a gasoline vehicle that can exceed four times the cost per mile to operate.

“Electric propulsion is a very efficient system with a fraction of the moving parts and complexity of a gasoline or diesel vehicle. These vehicles can serve the everyday needs of 80 percent of American drivers,” he said.

State Representative Michael Sheehy, D-Oregon, is a special guest of the event and will be taking his first test drive in some of the displayed vehicles.

The event hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it will be held rain or shine.

The non-profit organization is the local affiliate of the Electric Auto Association based in Aptos, California.