Waterfowl Festival Coming to Pearson September 10

Pearson Metropark in Oregon will host a Waterfowl Festival Sunday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with hunting dog demonstrations, decoy carving and a variety of other outdoor activities for the whole family.

All activities will be around Pearson Lakes, with parking throughout the park.

The free event is sponsored by the Ohio Hunting Retriever Club, Maumee Bay Carvers, Ohio Division of Wildlife, Ohio Division of Watercraft, Northwest Ohio Ohio Ducks Unlimited, Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, Boy Scout Troop 131 and Artistic Touch Taxidermy.

Metroparks will have archery, canoes and kayaks available for visitors to try, children’s activities and a display about the newest Metropark, Howard Marsh, set to open next spring in Jerusalem Twp.

Each of the sponsoring organizations will have demonstrations and displays.

• Ohio Hunting Retriever Club will give demonstrations featuring champion hunting retrievers and their owners. Visitors can bring their own dogs for a retriever test, with ribbons awarded for all dogs that pass.

• Watch wood come to life with some of the area’s best waterfowl carvers, sponsored by Maumee Bay Carvers. The decoys and shore bird carvings will range from simple, hunting style designs to ornate carvings. A waterfowl identification game will test visitors’ duck knowledge.

• The Ohio Divisions of Wildlife and Watercraft will provide information on hunter education, waterfowl hunting, boats, gear and staff to answer questions.

• Northwest Ohio Ducks Unlimited will share information about wetland conservation and the role that duck hunting plays.

• The Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge information will have information about wetland protection and restoration

• Boy Scout Troop 131 will have food for sale and information about Scouting

• And Artistic Touch Taxidermy will display world champion quality mounted waterfowl and other animals