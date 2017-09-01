Eastwood Elementary dedication: Lingenfelder, Welker credit residents for backing students

Share

The past is prologue.

That was the theme at the unveiling of the new K-5 Eastwood Elementary School as speakers discussed the rich history of the school district in what was another milestone in a special relationship between the community and its school system.

If you speak to residents in Pemberville, Luckey and other Eastwood communities, they will tell you about the community's commitment to its students — a theme that has endured for years. Speakers at the dedication ceremony focused on that relationship and that commitment.

After 16 months of construction, the new state-of-the-art facility opened last weekend before a capacity crowd at the school's gymnasium, bringing about optimism and enthusiasm for the new school year. The dedication was held on August 27 and classes began on August 30.

The event included administrators, school board members and other distinguished guests like State Senator Randy Gardner, who worked with former governor Ted Strickland in an effort to ensure that this project could take place. Gardner happens to be a 1977 Eastwood graduate and a former educator.

The Eastwood Elementary School’s lobby includes memorabilia from yesteryear in an effort to give an appreciation for some of the former elementary schools that used to be in Luckey, Pemberville, Lemoyne, Dunbridge, and Scotch Ridge. Before the consolidation of Eastwood, those buildings once served their own K-12 districts — Troy-Luckey, Pemberville, North Troy and Webster.

Principal Tom Lingenfelder told residents how important it was to have a facility like this, especially considering that many residents were against leaving their neighborhood elementary buildings that had stood the test of time. The Luckey and Pemberville buildings were the only buildings still in use before the new Eastwood Elementary opened, and the Pemberville will continue to host the school district administration.

"It's been a long time. There was a lot of planning. There were so many meetings and a lot of people — teachers, administrators, people in the community — who helped," he said. "This building has the footprint of so many people. To see it come together is special.

"I would say that two years ago I saw this coming together. We caught a break. We've had good weather. The (construction crew) worked hard."

Lingenfelder, who is in his 34th year working in the Eastwood district and 44th year in education, noted a lot of differences between this building and the old ones.

"I really like our extended learning area. In the past, our kids had to walk down two flights of stairs. The sheer space we have for our children is amazing. Some places have more than double the space,” Lingenfelder said. "I've probably given tours to about 12 to 13 children. As I took them around, it was gratifying to see their expressions and excitement on their faces. The kids are going to love this building."

Giving credit where it’s due

Superintendent Brent Welker credited the community for supporting the student body.

"I think it's the latest attempt by our school leaders and community leaders to provide the best education. My research has shown that time and again, for decades and decades, people have wanted good things for their kids. This was the latest effort. The community has always cared. This district has been the heart of the community," Welker said.

Welker also credited the construction crew and Charlie Fury in particular, saying the district was blessed to have such quality people designing and constructing this building. Hammond Construction, Warner Mechanical and Lake Erie Electric were some of the contractors that put forth an effort to ensure that the school opened on time.

For construction, the school board originally entered into an agreement with the Ohio School Facilities Commission covering constructions costs that obligates Eastwood to provide about $12.5 million and the OSFC to pay about $7 million. Construction proceeded despite several legal attempts to stop the project, claiming the agreement with the OSFC circumvented state law.

The OSFC was also named in the lawsuit that sought an injunction to stop the project, claiming the agreement circumvents state law.

The school board in June 2015 voted to place a bond issue on the ballot to fund its share of the project but later opted to remove the issue after deciding the district could afford to build without seeking additional tax revenues. Instead, the board agreed to use property tax revenues and payments from a tax abatement agreement that are expected to jointly generate about $1.275 million annually.

To pay the balance, the board also intended to tap into a $1.5 million carry-over in the general fund and borrow the rest.

Day one of school did present its share of issues, Welker stated in his community email.

“Building and moving into a new school is kind of like building or moving into a new house,” Welker wrote. “You put the furniture is one place and think you like it, then in a week you figure out that it won’t work and you make adjustments. We heard this analogy from other districts, and yes, we will have to make some changes to help with flow, etc.”

Welker added, “You can kick the tires all you want, but you have to get the car on the road to see how it rides. Give things a couple of days…The goal is to settle in a little and see how it all works together.” (— includes contributions from news editor Larry Limpf)