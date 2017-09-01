Public forum to be held for Oregon municipal court judge candidates

Share

There are four candidates vying for the Oregon Municipal Court judge seat in the November 7 General Election. The candidates will appear at a public forum in the Community Room of the Oregon Municipal Complex, 5330 Seaman Road, on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The candidates are Anne M. Brossia, Scott A. Winckowski, Lou Kovacs, and Clint Wassserman.

One of them will replace Jeffrey B. Keller, the current municipal court judge, who is retiring.

Brossia

Anne M. Brossia has been a trial attorney with The Kitch firm in Toledo for nearly 16 years. She has focused on medical malpractice defense and professional licensure defense. The majority of her practice involves litigation. Brossia also was an intensive care unit nurse at the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital for 22 years, and a nursing clinical instructor at Owens Community College.

Brossia was born and raised in the Hungarian neighborhood of Birmingham in East Toledo, where she attended St. Stephen’s Elementary School. She graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School in 1979. She received a diploma in nursing from Mercy School of Nursing in 1985, and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Lourdes College in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing. She received her law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law in 2000.

Brossia has been an active member of the Toledo Bar Association, donating her time as an investigator of the Grievance Committee, and as a member of the Law Related Education Committee. She is also a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, and a charter member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, Zeta Theta Chapter.

Brossia has been a member of the Oregon Recreation Board for the past several years. She is also a member of the Oregon Jerusalem Historical Society, and a life-long member of St. Stephen’s Church. She is also an inductee into the Birmingham Hall of Fame.

Brossia and husband Dale have been married for 35 years. They have two children, Meghan and Benjamin.

Winckowski

Scott A. Winckowski has been a resident of Oregon for 23 years. He has been acting judge of the Oregon Municipal Court from 2007 to the present. He has been a private practice attorney at Winckowski Law Office, Breier & Winckowski, Ltd., Schlageter, Breier & Bryce Co., LPA, Brown, Schlageter, Craig & Shindler, LLP, and Martin J. Homles & Associates. He was a law clerk for Connelly, Soutar & Jackson, and a law clerk/intern for the Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals for Judge Alice Robie-Resnick and Judge Peter M. Handwork. He holds professional licenses in Ohio, Illinois and various federal courts.

He is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and the Toledo Bar Association.

He has been a public speaker for Sterling Education Services, Inc., St. Mark Lutheran Church, and the Oregon Community Speakers Series.

He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1982. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Eastern Michigan University in 1986, and a J.D. degree from the University of Toledo College of Law in 1988.

He is chairman of the Oregon Planning Commission from 2007 to the present; was on the Oregon Board of Zoning Appeals from 2003 to 2008; a board member of the Oregon Senior Center; on the Oregon Schools Strategic Plan Committee; on the Clay High School Jr. Eagle coaching staff; Oregon recreation coach; St. Mark Lutheran Church Finance Board; the Oregon Schools Foundation Board; the Eastern Maumee Bay Chamber of Commerce Board; the University of Toledo College of Law Board of Governors; the Central Catholic High School Athletic Council and Irish Open; and past president of the Toledo Junior Golf Association advisory board.

He and wife Lillie have three children, Lydia, Grace and Jack.

Kovacs

Lou Kovacs is a lifetime Oregon/Jerusalem Township resident. He has 28 years of legal experience as an attorney, and 12 years as an acting judge in Oregon Municipal Court.

He graduated from Clay High School in 1978. He attended the University of Michigan as a student athlete and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts. In 1985, he obtained a Master’s Degree in Education while working as a graduate assistant coach for the football team. He then went on to obtain his law degree at the University of Toledo in 1988.

After graduation, Kovacs became an assistant prosecutor in Defiance County. He has been employed by Gallon, Takacs, Boissoneault & Schaffer since 1989 as a general practice attorney, specializing in criminal, traffic defense, domestic relations, and consumer bankruptcy law. He also represents clients in the group legal service plans for the various unions that the firm represents. Since 2005, he has been an acting judge in the Oregon Municipal Court, serving under both Judge Donald Z. Petroff, and Judge Keller. He is a member of the Ohio State and Toledo Bar Associations.

He spent many years coaching in the Oregon Recreation Center and at Clay High School. He also is a board member for the International Boxing Club. He and his family are members of Calvin United Church of Christ, where he serves as the church’s consistory president.

He is a member of the Clay High School Athletic Hall of Fame, the University of Michigan M. Club, and the University of Michigan Letterwinners Club.

He and his wife Susan have been married for 31 years. They have four children, Aaron, Jordan, Kayla and Morgan.

Wasserman

Clint Wasserman has been an Oregon resident his entire life. He currently serves as an assistant Lucas County prosecutor.

He graduated from Clay High School, Ohio Wesleyan University, and the University of Toledo College of Law. He served on Oregon City Council and was council president. On September 12, 2011, Wasserman resigned his city council seat before the completion of his second term to take the job with the Lucas County prosecutor.

While on council, he was on various boards, including Safety, Finance, Water & Sewer, Drainage & Roads and Economic Development.

Wasserman and his wife, Gina, have a son, Jude Bernard Wasserman, born on Oct. 7, 2016.

Wasserman served as trustee for the Oregon/Jerusalem Historical Society and is presently a trustee with the Oregonian Club where he has been a member for over a decade.

New club

The audience at the forum will have the opportunity to write their questions onto a 3 by 5 index card while checking in, according to Diana Skaff, president of the Oregon Republican Club. The questions will then be screened.

Skaff started the Oregon Republican Club with Lynn Gibbs, vice president of the club, six months ago.

“We’re trying really hard to be a good resource for the community and to be active in it,” Skaff told The Press last week. “We participated in the OregonFest and we’ve had guest speakers come in the first Thursday of every month at the Christ Dunberger Post on Wynn and Pickle at 7 p.m. that is open to the public. Speakers have been from both parties.” Speakers have included Oregon City Administrator Mike Beazley and Oregon City Schools Superintendent Hal Gregory, she added.