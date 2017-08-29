Waterline, plant upgrade get loans from the Ohio EPA

Share

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District will receive a loan from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to replace a water line along Curtice Road in Northwood.

In addition to replacing aging infrastructure, the project will eliminate a dead end by installing a loop. The line updates will improve water delivery and quality to customers and reduce breaks.

The project is being funded by a low interest $1.07 million loan from the Ohio EPA’s Water Supply Revolving Loan Account (WSRLA). Created in 1998, the WSRLA provides below-market interest rate loans for compliance-related improvements for community water systems and nonprofit, non-community public water systems, according to Dina Pierce, of the Ohio EPA.

The reduced interest rate will save the district about $222,500 when compared to a market rate loan.

The project, which started in July, is expected to be completed by March 2018.

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District delivers water and sewer services to over 19,000 customers in Wood, Sandusky and Hancock counties.

Woodville

The Village of Woodville will also receive a low interest loan from the Ohio EPA to design improvements to operations at the village water treatment plant, ensuring a safer water supply and efficient treatment for the future.

The first phase of the project will design automation improvements to the treatment process to allow efficient 24-hour operation of the water plant. The second phase will provide additional well capacity.

The project is being funded through a $48,952 low interest loan from the WSRLA. The reduced interest rate will save the village about $2,500 when compared to a market rate loan.

Eligibility

Projects eligible for the funding include design and construction loans for new, replaced, rehabilitated, upgraded or expanded water treatment plants and their components. The WSRLA can also provide technical assistance to public drinking water systems in a variety of areas from the planning, design and construction of improvements to enhancing the technical, managerial and financial capacity of these systems.

The revolving loan funds are partially supported by federal grants and designed to last indefinitely through repayment of loans and investments in bonds. The WSRLA is managed by the Ohio EPA’s Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance with assistance from the Ohio Water Development Authority.

.