Oregon gets EPA loan for sanitary sewer project

The City of Oregon is receiving a low interest loan from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to reduce storm water infiltration and inflow (I&I) into the city’s sanitary sewer, eliminating sanitary sewer overflows and improving water quality in Maumee Bay.

The funds are from the Ohio EPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF).

The $1.76 million project consists of the rehabilitation of sanitary sewer mainlines, laterals and manholes in the East Hollywood, Ketcham’s Home Gardens, Eastern Plains and Moundview Park subdivisions. When complete, the improvements will eliminate or significantly reduce sanitary sewer overflows into basements and area waterways.

Oregon Public Service Director Paul Roman said the sanitary sewer project is one of three in the area off Woodville Road to be rehabilitated.

“They’re all small neighborhoods off Woodville Road,” he said. “We’re basically lining the sanitary sewers. We are lining the manholes as well. It does keep a lot of water that is infiltrating through the joints out of the pipe.”

Eliminates joints

The lining consists of a fiberglass tube that is pulled through the pipe, he said.

“We inflate it with either hot water or steam before it adheres to the inside of the pipe. We then open it up, and basically end up with a pipe that is jointless. It’s a long tube between manholes. So we’re actually getting rid of these joints with these pipes,” he said.

The pipe is very thin, he said, but it will not reduce capacity.

“It’s usually a smoother wall pipe. There’s definitely a lot of cleaning and videotaping of the sewer before they do the work. They actually use a robotic camera and cutting machine to go through the sewer and reopen taps to the sewer. Then we also line the laterals up to either the property line or easement line. So we line the mainline plus laterals (connections to buildings),” he said.

The city has already completed the first phase of sanitary sewer rehabilitation in the area of Toul and Metz avenues off Woodville Road. The last sanitary sewer rehabilitation in that area will be the rest of the Moundview Park neighborhood, he said.

“It’s in the same area. These are older neighborhoods and we’re certainly trying to catch up,” he said. “We took a much larger project and divided it up into three smaller projects,” he said.

NPDES permit

The project complies with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit, which regulates wastewater discharges to help ensure it meets with Ohio’s water quality standards and federal regulations.

“They are all mandated as part of our MPDES permit with the EPA. The remaining two projects are the last that were mandated. It’s something we wanted to do, but we’re required to do it as well,” said Roman.

Created in 1989, the WPCLF provides below-market interest rate loans for communities to improve their wastewater treatment systems, according to Dina Pierce, of the Ohio EPA. The $1.76 million loan, which will cover the total cost of the project, will save the city $265,000 compared to a market-rate loan.

In addition to improvements to publicly owned treatment works, WPCLF loans have been provided for agricultural best management practices, home sewage system improvements, landfill closures and water quality-based storm water projects.

The WPCLF provides technical assistance to public wastewater systems in a variety of areas, from the planning, design and construction of improvements to enhancing the technical, managerial and financial capacity of these systems. WPCLF loans also make possible the restoration and protection of some of Ohio’s highest quality water bodies through the fund’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program.