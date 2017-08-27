Individuals and groups working to find lost dogs

Share

What would you do if your dog or cat came up missing? For many people, posting and asking for help on Facebook may be the best way to get your pet back quickly.

The social media site is home to several groups who work hard to find lost pets and to pick up strays and get them to a safe place. Pages like Toledo Area Lost and Found Pets, Still Missing, Toledo Area Humane Society (TAHS), Lucas County Canine Care and Control (LC4) and a multitude of Facebook community and garage sale pages are loaded with posts of missing pets as well as posts from those helping to find the lost animals.

John Gibbs, the creator and owner of Still Missing, started the page several years ago in order to store photos and contact information from people looking for their lost pet.

“I originally started the page as an open page to share and store all of the information and posters of missing and found dogs on Toledo Area Lost and Found Pets,” Gibbs said “I added a few people to help me out who showed the dedication to doing the right thing. I have now aligned myself with several area rescues and my group and I help them any chance I get.”

Looking at any of the pages, you can see posts of people who have lost a pet, followed by posts from Still Missing and others actively looking for the pet. Many times, Gibbs sets traps, catches dogs that have been on the run for some time, and kennels them at his home for some much needed “time out.”

“Many times a dog is so freaked out from being lost a long time, they need a place to decompress first,” Gibbs explained “It also gives me time to evaluate their medical and temperament needs. So I or one of my team will do the stray hold after we have reported the dog to LC4. Some dogs would not survive a shelter environment and need decompression, training, and medical help. If there is no owner found, I start messaging rescue groups to take the dog in.”

Catching dogs

Gibbs, an auto mechanic by trade, has taken several dog training classes and has been active in dog rescue for a few years. He works with many organizations, including the TAHS, to help dogs. He is now working on a huge Trap Neuter Release (TNR) program in Toledo for a large colony of cats.

He has trained a few people on how to set traps and catch dogs that are running. He has several people throughout the area who volunteer daily. One member of his team is Carrie Grindle, of Oregon.

Grindle is a paraprofessional with the Toledo Public Schools by day, expert dog wrangler by night, and on weekends.

“I started helping a few years ago,” Grindle said. “The best part is finding the dogs, finding their homes and getting the dogs back to their owners. That is the best.”

If someone posts about seeing a dog running, roaming or a pet that is lost, more often than not, Grindle and a few others are the ones tagged and out looking for them.

“A lot of the times, these dogs are dumped,” Grindle said. “But if we are lucky, we get to reunite the dog with its owners.”

One infamous dog named Mick Jagger was reunited a year later with its owner in Ottawa Hills. Mick Jagger, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, was last seen in March 2016 being put into a van outside its owner’s store in Cricket West. The dog was found last month by two children by the High Level Bridge.

Someone phoned Karen Reno, of East Toledo, who is also active in helping lost pets, about the dog, Grindle said. “She and I worked together to get the dog to LC4.” The dog was reunited with its owner year later.

“We do not know how the dog got to East Toledo, but it was a happy ending,” she said. “You can never lose hope in finding your dog.”

Grindle, who owns two dogs, three cats and a bird, is also fostering an orange cat named Bunny that has a spinal fusion.

“Bunny was just thrown out of a car,” said Grindle of the cat she calls very sweet and loving. “I am fostering her now and hope to find her a good home. I have also worked with dogs that have been used in fighting. Still Missing and I have found rescues and homes for many dogs. We are doing everything we can to keep animals out of the wrong hands.”

Reno agrees. She works alone to help animals, but has also helped Still Missing from time to time. Trying to get and keep animals out of the wrong hands is never ending, she said. Reno and another Still Missing volunteer have found the bodies of dogs they believe were used in fighting. For example, a dog was found in a plastic garbage back in an alley in East Toledo. They report the findings to TAHS and the Toledo Police Department.

“We believe the dog was involved in fighting,” Reno said. “When we talk about keeping a dog out of bad hands, that is what we are talking about. We have our eyes on houses throughout the city and we have made reports. Hopefully we can get the fighting to stop.”

Reno rescues dogs, picks up and transports strays to LC4 on a daily basis. She has also been known to hold strays until LC4 is open, because there is nowhere else to take them.

“I have been rescuing dogs for about a year or so, picking up strays and taking them to LC4. I hold some dogs over night because it is after 4 p.m. or it is a weekend and LC4 will not come and get them. Many times, I take dogs others have found to the pound because they have no way to get the dog there. We do what we can to keep these dogs safe," said Reno.

Getting your pooch home

If your dog is missing, there are a few things you can do right away to increase your chance of getting the dog back, said Reno.

“The first thing you should do is call LC4 and report your dog as missing,” she said. “Walk through LC4 at least every three days as well to look at the dogs they have. Lighting can make a big difference in the color of the dog and half of the time, LC4 staff does not get the breed correct. Post online as well. Do not give up hope.”

Dori Sullivan-Simmons, of Toledo, does research on dogs that are missing and those that are found running for Still Missing.

“I do a lot of the match ups of postings and pictures,” Sullivan-Simmons said. “I have also found pets reported as lost on Craigslist that were found by someone who is then illegally selling them. I have found at least 20 dogs like that. I have been able to get a few dogs back to their owners that way.”

Sullivan-Simmons has also been able to look at pictures of dead dogs that were found and match some of them up with photos or fliers of missing dogs.

“I will contact owners if I believe a dog that was killed is theirs,” she said. “If it was me, I would want to know. They get some closure that way.”

Getting your dog micro-chipped is important.

“Make sure the information for the license and microchip are up to date. That way, people can find you if they find your dog. Also, have pictures and vet records. That helps you prove you are the owner if you have to,” she said.

Still Missing is always looking for donations of pet food and supplies for dogs they are caring for, and is also in need of more volunteers.