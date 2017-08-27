Lake Twp.: Leaf piles not violating zoning code

Share

Lake Township officials said they are satisfied a parcel of land along Woodville Road being used to temporarily store large piles of leaves is in compliance with the township’s zoning regulations.

Jim Mlynek, owner of Woodville Road Nursery, invited township officials to his business Wednesday to explain how he is converting leaves from several area municipalities and the township into compost.

During the Aug. 15 meeting of the township trustees, four residents of Bailey Road had complained about the piles of leaves, saying they were causing an odor and possible drainage problems. They also questioned whether the site’s B-1 zoning classification was being followed.

Mlynek purchased a parcel in January that sits adjacent to Bailey Road for use as what the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency calls a yard transfer facility. He explained his business has been accepting leaves from Lake Township for more than 25 years. The cities of Northwood and Oregon have been bringing their leaves to his business in the past few years and villages of Walbridge and Millbury have also started to do so.

As landfilling yard wastes became illegal, municipalities have looked for other ways to process them. Mlynek said he purchased the parcel across Woodville Road from his nursery yard to give him “some elbow room” as the requests from municipalities to accept their leaves increased.

The actual composting process is conducted at his nursery site and not in the parcel next to Bailey Road, Mlynek said

Jeff Pettit, who chairs the township board of trustees, Jamie Stanley, township zoning inspector, and Mark Hummer, township administrator, accepted Mlynek’s invitation.

He described compost as “mother nature’s fertilizer.”

The nursery has a class 3 license for composting and is required to send samples annually of the finished compost to an EPA-approved lab where it is tested for heavy metals and other impurities.

Mlynek displayed a six-foot-high pile undergoing the compost process and described it as 80 percent leaves and 20 percent horse manure. The manure is donated by a local farmer. Water is added to aid bacteria growth and the pile is turned to work oxygen into it. Even with turning and manure, there is very little odor, he said, holding a handful to the township officials to smell.

He estimates about a third of the leaves/manure mixture is degraded during the process which takes the better part of two years to complete.

Mlynek described the finished material as a “soil amendment” that can be used to build the soil’s structure.

The composting “business” operates on very thin margins and requires the use of expensive equipment such as screeners and grinders, he said.

When he and his son began clearing the parcel next to Bailey Road of brush and small trees they found plastic containers, oil filters, cans and other debris. They left stand bushes and trees around the perimeter to act as a buffer.

On Wednesday, two leaf piles about seven feet high and 50 feet long stood in the parcel.

Mlynek said he invited the township representatives to the site because he wanted them to know there is no composting done on the parcel.

“First of all, we’re legal,” he said, “and we were being vilified.”