Walbridge Mayor Ed Kolanko is inviting the community to a pancake breakfast Aug. 27 to meet the police department’s new K-9 puppy, Echo.

The mayor and police officers will be serving pancakes from 9-11 a.m. at the administration building, 705 Main St.

The breakfast is complimentary but donations to the Walbridge K-9 fund to support Echo’s expenses will be accepted.

Echo has already started training and will be handled by Officer Nick Colwell.

For information call 419 666-1830.