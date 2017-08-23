Hearing planned on property maintenance code in Oregon

Share

Oregon’s Drainage, Roads, Buildings and Lands Committee will hold a public hearing on Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss whether there should be a property maintenance code for the city.

“I know council has had a desire to discuss it,” City Council President Dennis Walendzak, who is chairman of the committee, said at a recent council meeting. “It will probably take more than one committee meeting to digest and talk through a property maintenance code, but I think it’s worthy of discussion at this point in time."

A code would address such issues as property owners parking on non-paved or non-parking areas of their properties.

“Should that be something police give a ticket for or building inspection. We will be discussing that,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “We might also talk about high grass and weeds, how you store building materials on your property, the way you maintain your porch or deck that’s falling apart – things like that. “There are certain things the city can enforce now, but only if it’s a nuisance or a hazard.”

Beazley said the administration will have “sample” legislation with some options for a proposed property maintenance code for council to review before the hearing.

“Folks will have a week or so to take a look at it and ask questions. Ultimately, we’re taking a look at how other neighboring communities are handling the issue,” said Beazley.

Good condition

“A property maintenance code is a way to help make sure that our properties stay in good condition, that we make it easier for our neighbors to have a property next to them that remains attractive,” Beazley told The Press last week. “The downside of that sort of thing is it sometimes leads to a sense of `Why are people on my back, it’s my property, I can maintain it the way I want, why does the government care about how I mow my grass, or how I stack my wood alongside my house.’”

There are also challenges to enforce it, he added.

“Sometimes it reinforces an opportunity for neighbors who might be in a feud with each other to use the code to complain about each other and that sort of thing. Those are the sorts of things that council will discuss and we’ll get some input. I think they will come up with a decision that makes sense for Oregon,” said Beazley.

Agricultural land

The code would address mostly residential properties, he said.

“Oregon has a larger percentage of land - more than our neighboring communities - that is really devoted to agriculture. We want to make sure we do this appropriately in defining that so that we apply this to residential areas and not so much to agricultural areas. We want to make sure we have appropriate definitions so that we are not trying to tell someone who is running a farm how to run their farm. Are there ways we can build something in our code to help make sure people are fair to their neighbors?” he said.

“The city doesn’t very often get into situations in which we are telling people that they’re setting a standard for how a property should look,” he added. “Oregon has traditionally taken a relatively `live and let live’ approach, but there are places where some of our residents have said we need to do a better job making sure our properties are better maintained. So council will listen to that, we’re going to take a look at the national uniform property maintenance code, and look at things that should or shouldn’t be applied in Oregon.”