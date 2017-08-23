Oregon looks at mobile food trucks

Share

Whether they’re selling hot dogs, barbecue ribs, sandwiches, Greek, Mexican or Chinese foods, the mobile food truck has become a growing industry.

Oregon allows them at specific events. Now the city is going to examine whether to give them more freedom to sell their food.

“They are very popular,” City Administrator Mike Beazley said about these mobile restaurants. “We’ve had requests from some residents on this issue. Some council members have also had some questions about them. Our code right now doesn’t present a reasonable way for food trucks to serve Oregon. That doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened. Sometimes a food truck will set up and sell over the weekends. But it’s not permitted under our code.”

He said the city will review how other communities are handling it.

"We’ll look at what other communities are doing. Some people love them, some people don’t. But it’s something we’ll be taking a look at. There’s been active discussions across the region – some places allow them and regulate them – some allow them only for special occasions. We’ve also had some requests from some food truck operators. We’ll present some options and see what council thinks,” he said.

Billion dollar industry

IBIS World, a market research firm, conducted a study on the popularity of food trucks. Profits in the $1.2 billion industry soared soon after the recession started in 2008. From 2011 to 2016, revenue increased at an annual rate of 7.9 percent. Still, these kitchens on wheels have been hindered by state and local regulations in some areas of the country.

Those that allow the trucks into their communities acknowledge the delicate “balancing act” of their residents’ mobile culinary desires with the brick-and-mortar restaurants who say the trucks take away from their profits.

“If you own a piece of property on Navarre, what are the circumstances under which we would allow for a food truck?” said Beazley. “It’s a balancing of interests. I think they add some life to the community, and some options to our residents for grabbing a bite to eat. You have to balance it against someone who borrowed $350,000 and put their house up to build a brick-and-mortar restaurant who sees a food truck drive up and grab some of their business. How do you balance those interests? Communities grapple with that and come up with solutions. We’ll discuss that as well. It doesn’t mean we’ll make some decisions right away, but it’s time we start talking about it.”