Harmful algal bloom spreading on the lake

Share

A significant harmful algal bloom has spread in Lake Erie, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), reported on Aug. 14.

“The bloom continues in the western basin extending north and along the Ohio and Michigan coast from Maumee Bay to Stony Point northeast across the basin to touch the Ontario coast and east past Pelee Island,” states the bulletin. “Observed winds from the weekend mixed the bloom, reducing concentrations previously visible at the surface where scums have been reported. Measured toxin concentrations are below recreational thresholds throughout most of the bloom extent, but may exceed thresholds in the western extent of the blooms where it is most dense (appearing green from a boat).”

A week earlier, the bloom was not so bad, according to Oregon City Councilwoman Sandy Bihn, who is also executive director of Lake Erie Waterkeeper Inc.

“The bloom is definitely out there,” said Bihn at a council meeting on Aug. 14. “So far, it’s been most prevalent along the Michigan shoreline along Luna Pier in Monroe. Recently, we’ve been seeing it kind of come and go around here. But today and over the weekend, it became much more intense.”

She said her husband was at the Toledo Harbor Lighthouse last week and told her “it was pretty ugly out in the bay itself by the shipping channel.”

Beware

“Typically, what we see is that the bloom gets worse from here on in. If you’re out in the bay and the water is green, beware,” said Bihn. “The microcystin readings, according to the report, are not high. I’m not so sure that they’re not going up a bit.”

Toledo in 2014 issued an advisory to water consumers not to drink or use tap water after tests showed unsafe levels of microcystin, an algal toxin, in the city’s finished water.

“My observation is that there’s a lot of scum. In our ditch, the water is turning from green to blue, which is not a good sign,” said Bihn, who lives on Bay Shore Road that borders the lake. “I think people should be very careful if they want to go in the water, even if it’s not looking green at the time. So the bloom is here. We’ll see how large it gets. It doesn’t seem to be getting smaller year after year. It gets larger.”

Bihn said she went to a hearing in Celina, Ohio, to discuss concerns about the addition of 4,500 dairy cows there. The St. Marys River runs from Celina to Ft. Wayne, Indiana before it enters the Maumee River and into Lake Erie. Bihn said the addition of the cows is equivalent to about 90,000 people.”

Studies have shown that algae in the lake is fed by phosphorous in fertilizers and manure applied on farm fields that get drained into the Maumee River after heavy rains and then enters Lake Erie.

Great threat

“All of that manure will be land applied. About 150 people were at the hearing. One was in favor, 149 opposed," said Bihn. "I’m concerned about the water. When you apply manure to the soil, you’re allowed to accumulate a lot more phosphorous in the soil before the rules say you have to quit. If you’re a crop grower and you’re putting down commercial fertilizer, the maximum amount of phosphorous you’re supposed to need in your soil is 40 parts per million. But if you’re putting down manure, it is 150 parts per million, which doesn’t make a lot of sense. It’s a heavier waste rate, It is definitely excessive and it definitely washes more into the lake. This is scary for the lake. You can’t keep adding more to our system and expect it to be OK. Maybe the water plants can handle it, but for all other uses, it poses a great threat.”

Councilman Steve Hornyak, who said he’s on the lake a couple times per week, also noticed the algae.

“The bloom did roll in to shore. It had a southerly movement just from Saturday into Sunday. It probably moved somewhere between half a mile to a mile to the south in a 24 hour span. It’s not nearly as severe as I’ve seen it in many, many years. But it is out there. People are seeing it. So people will start asking questions.”

He said it was important for city officials to stay well informed so they can answer questions from the public.

“There’s a significant bloom in the lake, but there is very little microcystin that’s developed from that,” City Administrator Mike Beazley said to The Press last week. “Our challenge is we have to get this under control for the sake of the lake and fishing and tourism and enjoyment. We are not worried about our drinking water. We have it way under control. That’s not our worry. Our worry is this is something we have to get cleaned up so this community, which happens to sit on the lake, can enjoy our lake better. It’s a shame that this sort of problem has developed that makes it harder to enjoy what is really one of the most pleasant places in the region.”