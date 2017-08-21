Board, teacher settle grievance

Share

A settlement agreement between the Woodmore school board and a teacher has been reached with board members approving the agreement during their Aug. 15 meeting.

Under the agreement, Megan Sander will be issued a three-year contract.

Sander, an elementary school teacher, had filed a grievance against the board in April after not receiving a three-year contract. Board members had voted 3 to 2 against issuing her a three-year contract but later unanimously approved a one-year contract for her.

Board president Corinna Bench and Sam Preston voted in favor of a three-year contract while Joe Liszak, Cara Brown and Sean Rizor voted against.

The Woodmore Education Association on April 28 filed a grievance on Sander’s behalf, claiming the board violated the collective bargaining agreement by not informing Sander five days prior to the board’s action.

The grievance was amended on May 10, alleging the board violated another section of the bargaining agreement. The second grievance states she was verbally informed by the district superintendent she wouldn’t be receiving a three-year contract because of an alleged violation of board policies and the professional code of conduct.

However, the grievance states she was told about the board’s decision … “without receiving any explanation of any specific incidents that violated any policies of the board…or code of conduct, constructively disciplining the grievant without just cause and without progressive discipline.”

Sander sought to have the discipline removed from her personnel file and to be issued a three-year contract.

“Per the agreement, Megan will be receiving a three-year contract and all contract grievances related to the issue will be dropped,” said Dan Russomanno, district treasurer, said Wednesday. “This issue is essentially settled.”