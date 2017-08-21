Blaze investigation

Share

An Aug. 14 barn fire on N. River Road, Pemberville, remains under investigation.

The Pemberville-Freedom Fire Department was alerted to the blaze shortly before 10 p.m. and assisted by crews from departments from Bradner, Wayne and Center, Troy and Woodville townships.

Crews were at the scene for approximately six hours.

It is the third barn fire in the Pemberville area in two months.

A reward is being offered for information about two fires that destroyed barns last month.

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking tips from the public.

The first fire occurred at 2500 Elmore Rd. on July 21 at 1:30 a.m. The second occurred at 4911 Swan Rd. on July 23 at 11:30 p.m.

The investigation is being conducted by the Pemberville-Freedom Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office and fire marshal’s office.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The fire marshal can be contacted at 800-589-2728. The sheriff’s number is 419-354-9001.