Lake Twp.: Columbarium rules adopted

A columbarium will be installed in the Lake Township Cemetery next month, Ron Hanely, cemetery sexton, reported Tuesday to the township trustees.

Hanely said the site for the 48-niche columbarium has been prepared and Franklin Monument Co. will complete the installation “some time in September.”

The trustees Tuesday also approved rules and prices for the columbarium. A single niche is 11 ½ inches high and deep and two cremated remains will be allowed in one niche.

Township residents will be charged $875 for one niche; non-residents will pay $1,275. Engraving costs will be $200.

Current internment costs are $200 for residents and $300 for non-residents. Saturday openings cost an additional $200 and Sunday openings an extra $300 for residents and non-residents alike.

Township residents are not allowed to purchase a niche for non-residents.

Flower arrangements, plants, wreaths, toys or mementos will not be allowed to be placed near the columbarium except at the time of internment.

The township will place a wreath at the columbarium for the Memorial Day weekend.

Hanely said the rules were compiled after he reviewed rules at area cemeteries.

Copies of the rules will be available at the cemetery, he said.

The trustees also approved contracting with Northwest Consultants, Inc., Toledo, for a survey and boundary plat of a parcel adjacent to the cemetery at a cost not to exceed $1,919.

The trustees purchased the property recently for $45,000 to have more land for the cemetery available.

In other business, the trustees turned their attention to road improvements.

Only one company, Henry Bergman, Inc., submitted a bid for resurfacing Ayers Road, between E. Broadway and Luckey roads, a distance of about 0.9 mile. The bid of $102,291 was opened by the trustees but they took no action.

The trustees also approved contracting with Zimmerman Paint Contractors Co., Fremont, for $10,732 for striping a stretch of Lemoyne Road that was recently resurfaced.