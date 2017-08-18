Lake Twp.: Compost zoning questions raised

Share

Four residents of Bailey Road in Lake Township voiced concerns Tuesday to the township trustees about the impact of a growing pile of leaves and other lawn debris at a parcel along Woodville Road.

The residents said they feared the large pile wasn’t being worked properly for compost and were concerned the property owner doesn’t have a suitable drainage system in place.

Joe and Nancy Zemenski said the property is zoned for B-1 business use and questioned if a composting facility would be allowed at the site.

Joe Zemenski also complained about the odor from the site. “It’s now becoming a dump site for leaves or compost,” he said.

Jamie Stanley, township zoning inspector, told the trustees she’s met with the residents and has asked for guidance from the Wood County engineer’s office about requirements for a storm water plan.

The engineer’s office has informed her it is seeking input from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, she said.

Bailey Road residents Kelly York and Steve Fuller also said they feared the pile was adversely impacting the immediate area.

“We would like the township to look into this,” York said.

Jeff Pettit, who chairs the board of trustees, said the board will await word from the Ohio EPA before taking action.

“It appears some of the vegetation has been removed and there now is some standing water,” he said, adding the site may be able to accept leaves but not compost material.

Crossing review

A pending report by the Ohio Rail Development Commission will include recommendations for safety upgrades at a crossing on Walbridge Road, Ken Gilsdorf, a trustee reported during the meeting.

Gilsdorf met Aug. 9 at the crossing with representatives from the ORDC, Public Utilities commission of Ohio and Norfolk Southern to discuss what upgrades are needed.

The township’s responsibility may include white warning stripes on the road to designate where vehicles should stop when a train is going through the crossing.

Norfolk Southern may also be required to change the timing of a motion detector and re-position a signal.

“There was not much discussion about closing the crossing,” he said.