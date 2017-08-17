The Press Newspaper

Toledo, Ohio & Lake Erie

The Press Newspaper

The Press Newspaper

Flag disposal ceremony

Hits: 1
Share

 Walbridge Veterans of Foreign War Post 9963 will host a ceremony for disposing unserviceable flags Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. in the Lake Township Cemetery.
 The post has donated a flag incinerator for use in the cemetery.

Korea

Do you think nuclear war with N. Korea is likely?
942147655 [{"id":"202","title":"Yes. We can't allow a dictator to threaten the U.S. with nuclear missiles.","votes":"0","pct":0,"type":"x","order":"1","resources":[]},{"id":"203","title":"Yes. The N. Korean dictator is unbalanced and unpredictable.","votes":"6","pct":54.55,"type":"x","order":"2","resources":[]},{"id":"204","title":"No. A diplomatic solution must be found.","votes":"5","pct":45.45,"type":"x","order":"3","resources":[]}] ["#194e84","#3b6b9c","#1f242a","#37414a","#60bb22","#f2babb"] sbar 160 160 /component/communitypolls/vote/77-korea No answer selected. Please try again. Thank you for your vote. Answers Votes ...


Find more about Weather in Millbury, OH
Click for weather forecast

 