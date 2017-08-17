Walbridge Veterans of Foreign War Post 9963 will host a ceremony for disposing unserviceable flags Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. in the Lake Township Cemetery.
The post has donated a flag incinerator for use in the cemetery.
Flag disposal ceremony
Korea
Do you think nuclear war with N. Korea is likely?
Yes. We can't allow a dictator to threaten the U.S. with nuclear missiles. (0 Votes)
0%
Yes. The N. Korean dictator is unbalanced and unpredictable. (6 Votes)
54.55%
No. A diplomatic solution must be found. (5 Votes)
45.45%
