Welcome Home! - 43rd Annual Birmingham Ethnic Festival Aug. 19 & 20

Share

One of Toledo’s oldest and most popular ethnic festivals, The Birmingham Ethnic Festival: “A Weekend in the Old Country” has been held for the past 43 years to celebrate the strength and diversity of our community, our success in preventing the splitting of our neighborhood by a proposed road widening project, and our continuing fight for the preservation and recognition of our neighborhood.

The 43rd festival will feature popular Hungarian foods including chicken paprikás, Hunky turkey (roasted bacon sandwich), stuffed cabbage, homemade kolbász/sausage sandwiches, gulyás (goulash), palacsinta (crepes), cabbage and noodles, pastries and a wide array of other ethnic foods on Consaul Street.

Chicken paprikás dinners will be sold on Saturday 4 p.m. and Sunday at noon at Calvin United, and at St. Stephen’s Hall Sunday from noon-3 p.m. or until sold out Sunday. Festival hours are noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.

As an unofficial opening to the Festival Weekend, the 22nd Annual Waiters’ Race will occur on Friday night, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The race, with relay teams of four carrying trays with a full pitcher and two glasses of beer, has become one of the most popular events at the festival. Entertainment and refreshments will be available on Consaul Street before and after the race.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, a Recognition Ceremony will be held at noon on the steps of St. Stephen’s Church, beginning with a flag-raising ceremony, announcement of the recipient of the Birmingham Friend of the Neighborhood Award, recognition of local and international guests, and presentation of the Beer Keg Trophy to the winner of the Waiters’ Race held Friday night.

Ethnic dance groups will perform Saturday and Sunday on the three main stages at the St Stephen’s/Hungarian Club site, Calvin United and VFW 4906 on Consaul Street.

Scheduled performers include folk dancing by Borozda Ensemble, Kodaly Ensemble and Csipke Ensemble, Holzhacker Buam Schuhplattlers, Molly’s Irish Dancers, Bavarian Sports Club Schuhplattlers, Echoes of Poland, Matt Keeler (folk musician), Carlos Ochoa, and El Corazon de Mexico. A táncház (dance workshop) will occur at Calvin United lot on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. at the VFW.

Életfa Ensemble from New Jersey will perform traditional Hungarian folk music throughout the weekend.

Popular bands will be performing a variety of music both days in the evening on the three main stages. Bands to be featured include Bobby May & Dry Bones Revival, Tru Brew, and East River Drive Band.

Food and craft vendors will also be selling their wares on the Consaul Street mall. Children’s games and rides will be available at Consaul and Milford Streets from noon-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Handicap parking is available off Front and Burr streets, with transportation available to the festival and facilities throughout the festival grounds.

For a complete schedule or more info, visit birminghamethnicfestival.wordpress.com/.