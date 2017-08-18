Challenger Learning Center to host viewing of solar eclipse

Share

Where were you in 1979?

If you were around back then, you might remember the “don’t look at the sun” warnings that surrounded the anticipated total eclipse of the sun. If you were not around at that time then, please, heed those warnings, and visit the Challenger Learning Center of Lake Erie West in Oregon to get a chance to view a wondrous and beautiful eclipse with your friends and neighbors.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the U.S. will be treated to a total eclipse of the sun. The eclipse will be visible, weather permitting, across all of North America. The entire continent will experience a partial eclipse lasting two to three hours. Anyone within a 70-mile wide path that stretches through 14 states from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a total eclipse.

During those brief moments, when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face for about two minutes, day will turn into night, making visible the otherwise hidden solar corona, the sun’s outer atmosphere. Bright stars and planets will become visible as well.

The Challenger Learning Center of Lake Erie West, located at 4955 Seaman Rd., will hold a free viewing event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

According to Brenda Gift, Director of Student Services and Special Programs, the event will kick off with WTVG 13abc meteorologist Ross Ellet at 10 a.m. “We are expecting several hundred people for the event,” Gift said.

“We sold VIP packages that included T-shirts from NASA for $10. We had 100 packages and we sold out. The potential is there for 400 to 600 people to be together watching.”

Community partners, including the Toledo Metroparks, ProMedica and YMCA will be onsite with activities throughout the day. The center will also have activities including building your own viewing devices. Participants can also decorate NASA viewing glasses, take a picture of them and share them on social media.

“We have approximately 500 certified solar eclipse glasses that can be decorated and shared on social media, “The way NASA has set the hashtag up, tweets will be retweeted all over the world.”

Gift said she is very excited for this event.

“The last time this happened was on Feb. 26, 1979, which was my birthday,” she said. “I was in Anaheim, California and I thought it was the coolest ever. We expect to see 80 percent coverage in our area at 2:22 p.m. We have approximately 1,000 certified solar eclipse glasses from NASA that will be given out at the event at no cost.”

A free preview of "The Farthest - Voyager in Space" will take place at 6 p.m. The two-hour documentary is about NASA’s Voyager Mission to explore our solar system and beyond. The documentary is set to be broadcast nationally on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the 40th anniversary of the first Voyager launch. It can be seen at 9 p.m. on WGTE.

“There are maybe 10 sites across the country where people can see the preview and we are one of them,” Gift said. “We will also have water and snacks for the movie which is free as well.”

According to NASA, the next annual solar eclipse that can be seen in the continental United States will be on Oct. 14, 2023 which will be visible from Northern California to Florida. A total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 will be visible from Texas to Maine.

Keep up with events at the Challenger Learning Center by visiting their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ChallengerLakeErieWest/. Information can also be found at www.esclakeeriewest.org/challenger-learning-center.