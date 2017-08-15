Tree plantings offer buffer for industry, residents

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday will consider approving a $291,270 contract with Deitering Landscaping, Inc., of Leipsic, Ohio, to provide labor and materials for the city’s 2017 tree planting project.

Plans call for the installation of both coniferous and deciduous trees in designated areas throughout the city to provide residential screening and environmental benefits.

“We’ve really talked for over a year now about a tree screening program,” City Administrator Mike Beazley said at a committee of the whole meeting on Monday. “This is the first major bid portion of it. We took some minor steps last year.”

The objective of the three-year phased project, he said, “is to allow our industrial areas to more peacefully co-exist with the rest of our community.”

Among the proposed planting areas include some commercial sites along Navarre Avenue.

“We’re kind of waiting until we get through with some of our development plans there. But we think we can integrate that into some of the spaces that separate the properties on the north side of Navarre with some of our commercial areas as well,” said Beazley.

The city is adding evergreens in the area of the Oregon Flood Relief project on Wynn Road, where the project started, to help achieve screening, said Beazley.

Other proposed tree planting areas include a city-owned lot at the corner of Wynn and Cedar Point Road. “It would help to define and separate our space as you look toward our industrial areas,” he said.

“We thought we could do a planting along the new Cedar Point Road. We could easily do a planting along that road to make that a more attractive separation. It’s probably the least necessary because we don’t have a residential space there,” he said.

“Some of these we included because we thought these were areas that we thought would be easiest to accomplish this year in terms of right-of-way access easements. We have a couple of little challenges out there but we’re on a reasonable path to accomplish it.”

“There are some places where we’re still in negotiating for right-of-way and easements. They could be delayed until next year,” he said.

Costs associated with the project will be reimbursed by the project’s industrial partners, said Beazley.

“This is great that we’re doing this because it’s in our industrial area and we’ll be reimbursed,” said Councilwoman Sandy Bihn. “I think it’s a great project. But I don’t know how much we do for neighborhoods in town, and how we’re looking at screenings, or plantings, or landscaping or parks – anything that can help us sustain our neighborhoods. I’m not sure we focus enough on that. I’m not even sure who is responsible for that. But at least I’d like to go in that direction at some point and take a look at it and see what other places are doing to help their neighborhoods.”