Oregon looks at extending Navarre improvements

Share

The Navarre Avenue Safety Improvement project, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, could extend further east in the future, say officials.

The $5 million project, which will reduce traffic crashes and improve safety upon completion, involves implementing various safety and aesthetic improvements along Navarre, between I-280 and Isaac Streets Drive.

Public Service Director Paul Roman said the project could extend beyond Isaac Streets Drive if businesses are pleased with the project.

“It’s hard to say how the Navarre Avenue stakeholders will take in this project,” Roman said at a recent council meeting. “I think they’re going to like it. I think everyone is going to realize it’s a lot safer, and it’s going to be attractive. There probably will be an interest in extending it further east. As of right now, I just want to play it by ear. I think it is something we should look into, though, because I think it’s going to be more attractive.”

The improvements between I-280 and Isaac Streets Drive include the construction of seven U-turns, a median along Navarre, with bump-out and median openings to accommodate U-turns and emergency access. The project includes a public access road between Wheeling Street and Navarre, located northeast of the intersection, with right-in and right-out access to Navarre Avenue to serve businesses and provide emergency vehicles access. The project also includes upgrading traffic signals, the addition of a second left turn lane for southbound Wheeling Street, resurfacing to improve pavement skid resistance, waterline replacement, decorative lights in the median, and other related work.

The city received grant funding from the Federal Highway Administration through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for the project. The city is paying for the waterline replacement and the decorative lights.

Fear factor

Mayor Mike Seferian said some stakeholders, or businesses, along Navarre have raised concerns about the project.

“One of the very big concerns of the stakeholders on Navarre was the turnaround lanes and the boulevard. There was a fear factor thinking it would be detrimental to businesses. Businesses are really concerned. It’s their livelihood. I think it’s fear of the unknown,” said Seferian. “So as this project gets done, and if it works the way we hope it will work, I think it will relax the minds of the people there.”

He said he has traveled often to businesses along Navarre and found it nearly impossible to exit back onto Navarre due to congested traffic.

“I find it very difficult to cross traffic. At different times, I’ve had to make a right turn and go around the block because you just can’t get out,” he said.

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn agreed.

“Sometimes people don’t go to a business because of the difficulty getting in and out,” she said. “So the loss of business is a factor that we probably don’t measure well.”

She said she became a fan of U-turns after seeing them in Michigan where her daughter lived.

“It took me a while to get used to it. At first, I was extremely annoyed. But after I got used to it, it was safer and easier. And I didn’t select where I was going based on whether I could cross the road or not,” she said.

Once businesses realize that, added Seferian, it will be easier to extend improvements further east.

“If it works the way we envision it to work, and it’s designed to work, it would be more welcome,” he said. Once the project is completed, and there’s less anxiety, “we’ll proceed with whatever type of funding we can attract.”

City Administrator Mike Beazley said last week that extending the project further east would end at Coy Road.

“We will look at the accident data and see if we can leverage some state dollars to make changes all the way up to Coy. If we can’t get the partnership with the state, we will look at local dollars,” said Beazley. "But we want to get the first project done and see how the community embraces it. And while we’re doing that, we will be looking hard at possible state funding for a project between Isaac Streets and Coy.”

.