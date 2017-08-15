Fatality on State Route 2 under investigation

Share

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on State Route 2 in Jerusalem Township that occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 7.

“Right now, we’re still investigating everything related to the accident,” Lt. S.J. Robinson, of the Toledo post of the state highway patrol, told The Press last week.

Courtney P. Gibbons, 27, of Plymouth, Michigan, was driving a 2011 green Ford Focus, westbound on State Route 2, milepost 33, when she pulled off the side of the road for an unknown reason and began walking westbound on State Route 2, according to the highway patrol.

Tricia L. Michael, 46, of Oak Harbor, was driving a 2015 white Dodge Challenger eastbound on State Route 2 milepost 33, when her vehicle’s driver side mirror struck Gibbons.

“She said Gibbons was in the middle of the road, she saw her at the last minute and swerved,” said Robinson. Gibbons continued to walk westbound in the middle of the road after she was struck.

A 2017 white Freightliner commercial truck, driven by Christopher O. Hughes, 41, of Belleview, Michigan, was eastbound on State Route 2, milepost 33, when it struck Gibbons in the middle of the roadway. After being struck, Gibbons came to rest in the middle of State Route 2. She was dead at the scene, said Robinson. Michael’s vehicle sustained minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene. She was not injured. She stayed at the scene.

Hughes left the scene after striking Gibbons. Hughes and the commercial truck were located later that morning in Ottawa County. His truck sustained minor damage and was towed. He was not injured, according to the highway patrol. Robinson said it would be “premature” to characterize the accident as a hit and run.

“We’re still working on it,” he said.

The condition of the roadway was not a contributing factor, he said.

“It was a very clear night,” he said. “The roadway was dry.”

“It was dark out, there are no streetlights out there,” he added.

Michael and Hughes were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Gibbons was not wearing any reflective clothing, according to Robinson.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation, according to Robinson.

“Our crash reconstruction unit will go out and look at the evidence, and put together a report. We still have to look at the truck and piece together some information, and get some statements from the drivers,” he said.

“The investigation could take a while – at least a couple of months, if not a little bit longer.”