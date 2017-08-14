Produce project a success for growers group

Share

An expansion project by the Maumee Valley Growers Association into supplying produce for the wholesale market has been a success and will continue, says Joe Perlaky, MVGA executive director.

The non-profit association received a grant two years ago of $100,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that enabled it to function as what Perlaky calls a “value chain coordinator” and offer about 20 association members the chance to pool their resources.



“This is great news for our farming community and surrounding region,” he said. “This program offers sales venues not normally available to small farmers. This will be on-going and we’re building on it.”

In the 14 years or so since its inception, the MVGA’s focus has been on flowers. But when “buy local” food programs became more popular, association members saw an opportunity to expand into produce markets.

The grant was used to partner with Azoti, a Columbus-based software company that also provided staffing with connections to chefs statewide, and with Sirna and Sons Produce, Ravenna, O., for logistical assistance.

“We found that our niche was small farmers. Those with gross annual receipts of less than $100,000. Most are in the $25,000 range. These are the same farmers that are involved in our floriculture program but they could never compete with large farms because they didn’t have the volume and variety of produce for the wholesale market.

“It’s important to note this grant isn’t being used to sell directly to customers, there is no retail involved. We’re not competing with farmers markets or selling to grocery stores. The purpose is to allow small farmers, working together, to carry enough volume and variety of food to compete in the wholesale market,” Perlaky said. “The point is to create wealth for the small farmer.”

Small growers who aren’t members of the association also were allowed to participate in the program.

The MVGA functions as a clearing house so the farmers could pool their resources to be more competitive at the wholesale level. The software developed by Azoti allows buyers to see what produce is available from each grower at any time of the day.

“We have 51 chefs who we’re working with. Most are from outside the area,” Perlaky said. “Having enough farmers and enough chefs gives you the diversity to work the software system online. It’s very convenient.”

In the first year of the program, the growers sold about $10,000 worth of produce. By the second year, sales reached about $50,000.

“All types of leafy greens are some of the chefs’ favorite categories. And we can't seem to keep enough cherry tomatoes and strawberries in stock. These items are grown nearly year round in our green houses. That makes us somewhat unique as a produce provider in the northern states,” Perlaky said.

Growers harvest the pre-sold produce and transport it to a drop point at Hoen’s Greenhouse in Springfield Township. The MVGA then labels it and ships it to the distributor.

With the farmers only harvesting what has been ordered, there is less waste and the distributor only has to deal with the association rather than many farmers.

“We provide the service for the distributor which generally doesn’t want to deal with small farmers. It’s a lot of management with many variables. We’re almost like a food broker, connecting small farmers with the buyers, who are typically chefs,” Perlaky said.

In all, the MVGA includes more than 70 growers.



