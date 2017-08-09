Northwood to revive summer rec program

Share

Northwood is seeking a part-time recreation director to develop and coordinate city athletic, recreation and event programming.

City Administrator Bob Anderson said the city once had a recreation director to organize the city’s summer recreation program.

“They used to take them, in conjunction with the schools, to the art museum, swimming, take them all over the place. Right now, the city is in a position where we can start to offer residents quality of life programs.”

Survey

Mayor Ed Schimmel said he brought up the idea of hiring a part-time rec director after seeing the results of a recreation survey conducted by the city that was completed recently by residents.

“Our residents overwhelmingly suggested bringing back the summer recreation program for children that was discontinued many years ago,” said Schimmel. “We need someone to organize that program, to continue to work on music and movie events in our parks, and to oversee the new farmers’ market. Our comprehensive plan from 2004 suggested hiring a full-time recreation director, so this has been a long time coming.”

City council passed a job description for the position about two months ago, said Anderson.

“We want to have someone in place by this fall so they can start working on things over the winter,” said Anderson. “We don’t have time this summer to get these programs going.”

Councilman Dan Mikolajczyk is temporarily coordinating recreation programs until a part-time recreation director is hired.

“I don’t have a problem doing it. I don’t want to do it the rest of my term,” he said. “If need be, I have no problem stepping up. The mayor has expressed a desire to expand the recreation department. Hiring a part-time recreation director is a step in that direction.”

He said the position could become full-time if the recreation program eventually includes winter activities.

“We could throw up a big mound for a sledding hill and let that be a part of our program, too. It’s been talked about.”

Applications

The position will not be finalized until city council has had a chance to review applications, which will not be until at least the next council meeting on August. 31.

An application can be obtained on the city’s website at www.ci.northwood.oh.us/news/employment_opportunities.php.

The part-time director will be paid $15 per hour and work up to 20 hours per week and will serve under the general direction of the City Recreation Board and city administrator.

Interested parties should submit a letter of interest to the Northwood City Clerk, 6000 Wales Road, Northwood, 43619 by August 18.