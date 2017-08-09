Oregon OK's moratorium on medical marijuana

Share

Oregon City Council last month approved a resolution that imposes a six-month moratorium on the granting of permits or certificates of occupancy for any building, structure, use or change of use that would enable the retail sale of medical marijuana in order to allow council and the planning commission to review applicable Ohio statutes, criminal codes and the city zoning code.

On June 8, 2016, the Ohio General Assembly passed legislation that, among other things, permits patients in Ohio to use medical marijuana on the recommendation of physicians, creates state regulatory oversight of the cultivation, processing, retail sale, use and physician recommendation of medical marijuana, authorizes the legislative authority of a city to adopt regulations to prohibit or limit the number of retail medical marijuana dispensaries, and prohibits a cultivator, processor, retail dispensary or laboratory from being located or relocating within 500 feet of a school, church, public library, public playground or public park.

Council and the planning commission, according to the resolution, require additional time to undertake a review of all applicable codes statewide and within the city in order to formulate a local response to the legislation.

Guidelines

“This moratorium would allow council, and the planning commission, to look at what, if any, zoning restrictions we may want to implement,” said Law Director Melissa Purpura. “The House bill allows the city to either prohibit, or make stricter guidelines for where you would want to put these dispensaries, what security measures you would like to implement. It just allows the city more time to get more of this information.”

She added that there are 11 municipalities in Ohio that have enacted moratoriums.

“Our surrounding cities have also done so,” she said, including Rossford, Swanton and Maumee.

“They’re taking the time to understand whether they want these dispensaries, and if they do, to where would they like to limit them, and what regulations would they like that are above and beyond what the state regulates,” said Purpura.

“Can we revisit this after six months and do it again?” Councilman Tim Zale asked Purpura.

“Yes, we’re allowed to do that,” said Purpura.

“I think this ordinance is good, and gives us some time to do our due diligence because there are a lot of unknowns with the introduction of dispensaries of marijuana,” said Councilman Jim Seaman. “I don’t think any of us could completely foresee all the difficulties that may emerge, what novel and creative and innovative ideas we can see from other cities. We could learn from that. I know it’s been legalized at the state level, but I think we should do our due diligence.”

Timeline

The Department of Commerce oversees the rules and regulations, said Purpura. The rules will be finalized in September 2017. By September of 2018, the market for medical marijuana is set to be operational.

“So it does give us adequate time. Some of this extra time is needed to figure out what the state is doing because once the state sets their guidelines, we can then look at their guidelines.” She said the city could then either prohibit, make stricter, or accept what the state is requiring.

“So in September 2017, we should get some of those rules and regulations, which will give us time through the planning commission to decide what we want to do,” she said.