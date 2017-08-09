Northwood prepares for first farmers market

Share

The City of Northwood is partnering with Northwood Commons, site of the former Great Eastern Shopping Center on Woodville Road, to start a farmers market, which starts this month.

“We’d like to start a small one this year,” said City Administrator Bob Anderson. “My idea of a farmers’ market is vegetables and fruits that farmers grow.” Some communities, he added, offer other items as well.

He praised the farmers market in Perrysburg, which started in 1998. Every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. from May until October, local vendors offer everything from fruits and vegetables, annuals, perennials, herbs, baked goods, garden art, and prepared foods along Louisiana Ave. Anderson also liked the farmers market in Bowling Green, held each Wednesday from May to October. It offers fresh produce, flowers, fine arts and crafts along Clough and S. Main streets.

“They both have definitive downtowns,” he said, which helps highlight the local businesses. Despite the lack of a downtown area, Northwood looked around for a suitable site before settling on Northwood Commons.

Vendors will not be limited to just Northwood farmers, he said. Vendors outside the city are also welcome.

“We have a list of vendors from the area we’re going to contact,” he said.

Good location

Mayor Ed Schimmel said the idea of a farmers market “has been many years in the making.”

“We allocated funds in the 2017 budget, but held off on starting the market until we had a good location.”

The Woodville Mall site isn’t ready for a market yet,” he added. “So we have partnered with Northwood Commons to have the market there.”

Plans call for the market to be held on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. from August 21 to September 25.

“We chose a night different from neighboring communities in the hopes of attracting vendors and residents in the area,” said Schimmel. “I hope residents see a value in having a local farmers market and are as excited as I am to have expanded recreation options and activities in Northwood.”