Lake Twp. resident concerned about sludge application

The application of sludge from the City of Toledo’s wastewater treatment system to a field in Lake Township has drawn concerns from a resident adjacent to the field, Mark Hummer, township administrator, informed township trustees last week.

Hummer reported to the trustees during their meeting Tuesday the resident hadn’t been notified the sludge – called Class B biosolids – was being applied to a 73-acre field along Ayers Road, east of I-280.



The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency informed the township and Wood County Health Department last month that the agency authorized the field for receiving the sludge, which is applied as a fertilizer.



“He wants to make sure they’re following the rules established by the EPA,” Hummer said. “He was concerned that he wasn’t notified they were going to do it. He felt the EPA should have notified adjacent property owners. He also had some questions about the field’s proximity to Ayers Creek.”



The OEPA defines biosolids as treated solid, semi-solid or liquid residue generated during the treatment of domestic sewage. Class B biosolids may still contain micro-organisms after treatment.



According to the OEPA, 16 other fields in the township have been approved for application of biosolids.

Last month, the OEPA approved a $2.95 million loan for the City of Oregon to help build a new dewatering system for sewage biosolids to allow the material to be sent to a landfill rather applying it to cropland.



Presently, the City of Oregon applies the liquid biosolids to fields to fertilize future crops. When the dewatering system is operating, the city will stop that practice. According to the OEPA, the goal is to avoid adding phosphorus to crop land in the Lake Erie basin and possibly reduce harmful algal blooms.