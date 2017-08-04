B-C-S sup’t: Case manager needed for gifted program

Share

Proposals for establishing a case manager position to assist gifted students and to provide a program for online alternatives to the traditional educational setting were presented to the Benton-Carroll-Salem school board last week.

Superintendent Guy Parmigian said he and the board have been discussing ways to better meet the needs of gifted students.



“We see gifted students as one end of the spectrum of students we serve. Our special needs students have a case manager. We’re talking about students with disabilities and handicaps. Our gifted students are exceptional students too, but in a different way. So we’re looking at carrying forward the concept of a case manager to serve the needs of gifted kids,” Parmigian said. “The idea is a case manager will insure that kids are exposed to advanced learning opportunities and get the most academic growth that they can. The case manager would work with that student’s teachers and parents and with the student directly to make sure everything is headed in the right direction.”

Parmigian estimates the manager would be working a few hours per work. Initially, the manager would be focusing on middle school students, he said.

He also updated the board on the status of what will be called the Launch Pad program to provide online learning options for students.

“We don’t believe that online is right for everyone but there are certain students it helps fit their needs,” Parmigian said. “The bottom line is we want to meet the needs of all kids.”

Students will be selected on a case-by-case basis. The program will be geared for students in grades seven through 12 but will be expanded to lower grades.

Amanda Thomas, the district’s Together Everyone Achieves More (TEAM) instructor, is heading the project.

Both programs will be in place at the start of the 2017-18 school year, Parmigian said.

Security upgrade

An open house is being planned when the construction of a security vestibule at Oak Harbor High School is finished.

Parmigian said construction is scheduled for completion by Aug. 24. The upgrade will help the administration better control access and movements of visitors to the campus.



