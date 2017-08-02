Northwood plans 2nd Movie in the Park on Aug. 5

Share

Northwood’s second feature film as part of its free “Movie in the Park” program will be on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8:45 p.m. in Brentwood Park.

“Moana,” is a 2016 American 3D computer-animated musical fantasy-adventure film produced by Walt Disney Studios released last year that features Dwane Johnson. The film went on to gross over $642 million worldwide. It is the last Movie in the Park for this season.

The city started the program with one movie late last summer, which attracted enough people to continue the series this summer.

“Everyone liked it. It was all positive. So the mayor agreed to have more movies this year,” said councilman Dan Mikolajczyk, who is organizing the program..

The first movie this season on June 10 in Central Park was “The Private Life of Pets,” a computer animated comedy film that stars Louis C.K., Dana Carvey, and Albert Brooks. It was released last year and grossed $875 million worldwide.

“We had 83 people show up for that movie. It was well attended, considering the fact that we had just found out that Phantom Fireworks was doing free fireworks at Maumee Bay State Park that evening. So all in all, that wasn’t a bad showing considering the competition that we had.”Still, it was an improvement from last year’s attendance, when 75 people showed up to see a movie in the park on a rainy day, he said.

“We’re hoping to see 100 people show up for Moana,” he said.

An added feature this year is a free DVD of the movie given away to a lucky member of the audience, he said.

“When you show up, we give you a ticket. Just before the movie starts, we draw the winning ticket,” he said. “We announce the winner, take a photo of them, and they get to keep the movie. It’s not a big prize, but it’s free. It’s something different.”

The city decided to show the second movie in Brentwood Park so both sides of town can take advantage of attending at a location that is closer to where they live, he said.

The films are always family oriented, he said.

The audience can buy snacks and beverages from The Northwood Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary, he said.