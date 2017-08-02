Concerns raised over new practice fields in Oregon

Share

The city of Oregon has decided not to tear down and reinstall new baseball practice fields on city property adjacent to the Coontz Recreation Center, despite concerns they were not put in properly.

P.J. Kapfhammer, owner of Maumee Bay Turf Center, said at a city council meeting in June that the practice fields were substandard and not “playable.”

“You can call them practice fields, call them whatever you want,” Kapfhammer said to council. “You should probably just bulldoze it. Start over. I watched it progress, and I bit my tongue, and I watched it and bit my tongue. And I can’t bite my tongue anymore. I understand they’re practice fields. But if you’re going to do them, make them playable.”

Among his complaints: The backstops should not have been installed first.

“The fencing never goes in first. It’s not even an option, because you have to work around where that fence is. So you’re going to either hit it an awful lot of times, or you’re not going to do much work around that fence. And I got my answer when all of a sudden, the stone just got dropped. They didn’t even dig it out. You dropped 900 tons of stone on top of the dirt. There’s no base to hold it now. So you have an eight to 10 inch lip that goes right from stone down to the ground. That’s unplayable,” he said.

Kapfhammer also questioned the timing of scattering grass seed on the fields, and that there was no irrigation to deal with flooding after rainfall. The seed was thrown in June, without any cover or irrigation to deal with the warmer temperatures of July and August, he said.

“I’ve done plenty of jobs for the city. It’s unheard of in this industry,” he said. He asked Recreation Director Joe Wasserman, who was at the meeting, how much it cost the city to buy the seed. Wasserman said it cost $10,000. The total cost of the backstops, stone and seed was $40,000.

“From that point, they were put in as practice diamonds, but strategically located so that down the road, when funds and resources avail themselves, we will turn them into game diamonds,” said Wasserman. “So basically, they were put in with just the stone, the seed and backstops for practice purposes. If they were going in as game diamonds, we would have looked at irrigation, drainage, additional fencing material, cutting out the dirt, bringing the soil, doing the subgrade and all of that. And obviously we would have gone to much more cost, and a lot more consultation from experts such as yourself. But at this point, they went in as practice diamonds.”

Wasserman said the work has been completed. Backstops were installed, 900 tons of stone were dropped on the infields, and 7,000 lbs. of seed were scattered on 15 acres of fields.

“I promise you, there’s no chance it can ever grow,” Kapfhammer said of the seed. “It’s not feasible. Even if there were some green nubs, that heat is going to hit with no root zone, no way to keep it cool, no water – and it’s done.”

In addition, the infields were flooded after a hard rain.

“It pooled around all the infields. When you play softball and baseball in the spring, when everything is melting, it’s going to pool. The water table won’t allow it to leave,” he said.

He made phone calls to city officials to express concerns, he said.

“In our own backyard, and nobody had anything to do with this. You have $40,000 in fields sitting out there now that are absolutely useless. I like Joe [Wasserman]. I get along great with Joe. I don’t even blame him. You’re all here. You guys represent the city. The fields are 200 yards away from here, and it doesn’t take much to see how badly it’s being done. You guys approved it. You could have done it right. It wouldn’t have cost that much more. I would have come in here for free and showed you how to do it right. It’s a shame.”

“I’m thankful that you came and addressed this,” said Walendzak. “I think other council members have raised concerns also. Obviously coming from a professional perspective – it’s what you do for a living - holds a lot of weight in what you’re saying.”

City Administrator Mike Beazley said the administration had asked the Recreation Department to develop the fields.

“We were going to do some stone and plant some grass seed,” said Beazley. “In terms of the timing of it and the process, we asked the department to do it. We certainly will be following up very quickly after this meeting.”

Councilman Steve Hornyak said he had repeatedly asked for updates on the fields.

“The new fields were something we certainly approved. Then one day fences showed up. Then a couple weeks later dirt showed up, then stone. I’m a little concerned that it does appear that we dumped some stone on the ground. So I think we need to revisit that.”

Walendzak said he hoped the city can “address it in a manner that makes it appropriate.”

Reeves agreed.

“I respect your opinion and what you’re talking about. What can be done to salvage what we have?” Reeves asked Kapfhammer.

“Start over. You really have no choice,” said Kapfhammer. “The grass seed will not grow. The stone is sitting above. You have to give it something to hold it. It’s not an attack on Joe personally. But this is how it’s been done. You have to excavate that all out. If you do it right the first time, it’s so much easier to maintain, and a lot less money going out. Bulldoze it. Knock it down and redo it. It’s going to be a safety factor for kids.”

Days after the meeting, Beazley and Seferian said the fields will not be redone.

At some point, they will be developed into baseball diamonds, which will require irrigation.

“They’re designed to be practice fields. They won’t be ripped apart,” said Beazley. “The staff was asked to do them without drainage and irrigation, something you do with regular playing diamonds. We had a lot of rain, the grass is doing well. We might have to do some over-seeding, and some irrigation. Time will tell.”

“Could we have done it better? Of course we could have,” said Seferian. “Are we out $40,000? No. P.J. was right about a lot of things – right about planting grass in June was nuts. But we’ve had a lot of rain and the grass is growing. We have a lot going on in this city. And we were letting recreation take care of itself. We have to pay more attention to that.”