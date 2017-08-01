Toledo’s Pet Bull Project still working hard to help area dogs

Share

For the past six years, Toledo’s Pet (Prevent, Educate, Training) Bull Project has been training both dogs and people in how to get along and live a rewarding life.

The organization is committed to preventing animal cruelty and dog fighting. At the same time, its helps to educate pet owners and young people on pet responsibility and the importance of spay and neuter.

Now, they need the community’s help to continue their programming.

According to Cindy Reinsel, founder of the Pet Bull Project, they will have to move from their home on Bancroft Street in the next few weeks. The current office has been purchased and the increase in rent is too much for the group. “We are packed and we think we found a place, but it is a lot more expensive than what we were paying,” Reinsel said. “The landlord is trying to help us out. The new place is on Tremainsville Road. We are hopefully going to be able to raise money which will allow us to do more for the pets in this community.”

Reinsel, of Oregon, said the Pet Bull Project received its 501(c)3 in May of 2011. It started out offering free dog training, but has since grown to offer so much more.

“We started our community outreach with free dog training classes,” she said. “Navarre Park is the first training session we offer every year. We have since added rabies vaccines to the CARE-A-Van which also has leashes, collars and other materials available.”

The organization offers low-cost grooming on the first Wednesday of the month from 5-9 p.m. Owners can bring their pets for baths, hair cuts, ear cleaning and nail trims.

“We have area groomers who donate their time to us, which helps people keep their dogs mat-free and healthy, Reinsel said. “We also have a food pantry to help people who may have found themselves in a situation where maybe they bought food for the family and cannot buy food for their pet. We try to do what we can to help keep pets with their families and in their homes.”

Three years ago, the Pet Bull Project also started a rescue, Reinsel said, adding they have helped at least 350 dogs, and not just pit bulls. Adoption events are held at area PetSmarts on Saturdays every month.

“We work with all breeds,” Reinsel said. “Many are pit bulls because they are the number-one abused dog. We get calls daily on a lot of different situations. People who lost dogs, people who lost their home and can’t keep their dog. We are trying to help and can always use more fosters in our program.”

The Pet Bull Project has Pet Safety and Humane Education Classes as well as a Pawsitive Reading Program where children can come to a local library and read to dogs in foster programs.

“We still have the park training program, where it all started,” she said. “Training stations are set up to assist people on teaching their pet to sit, stay, walk on a leash and other good manners. The training is free to everyone with training provided by area trainers involved in the project.”

On Saturday, Aug. 12, from 2-4 p.m.., Pet Training and the CARE-A-Van will be at Jamie Farr Park, 2200 N. Summit St.. The van will have rabies vaccinations available, Reinsel said. On Saturday, Sept. 9, from 2-4 p.m., The training only will be at Willys Park, 1375 Hillcrest Ave. The organization is still planning its annual Pit Bull Awareness Day for October.

Another very popular program is Teacher’s Pet, Reinsel said. The class, which teaches dog training skills to area youth, has a waiting list.

“It is a very positive program,” she said. “It helps kids learn responsibility and also some skills they can use through training foster dogs. We will schedule a new class soon.”

A fundraising event, Prehistoric Pets, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 6-9 p.m., at Studio 13 Tattoo, 4470 Monroe St., Toledo. Artwork and limited-run prints created by Studio 13 artists as well as other regional artists, will be available for pre-order at the event and online.

Pre-orders will be taken for one week following the event, and after that prints will be available for pick-up or will be mailed out. All proceeds will benefit the Toledo’s Pet Bull Project.

For more information on the Pet Bull Project, upcoming events, and how to donate, visit the organization’s Facebook page or their website at www.toledospetbullproject.com.

Call 567-315-8051 for more info, help, and registration for classes.