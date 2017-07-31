Ottawa County: Permits, inspections subject of meeting

Share

Business owners and residents in Ottawa County who’ve been having problems obtaining required permits or inspections are being invited to a meeting Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. in the county emergency operations center, 315 Madison St., Port Clinton.

Larry Durivage, a member of the county’s building standards appeals board, said he is organizing the meeting to offer contractors, installers of septic and sewage systems, restaurant and campground operators and other business owners the opportunity to voice their concerns to county officials.



He said elected officials and members of the boards of the building inspection and health departments have been invited.

“It’s taking some of these guys 12 to 16 weeks to get permits from the health department,” Durivage said last week.

A contractor who builds homes in Ottawa and neighboring counties also said there have been numerous problems obtaining permits for installing septic systems and related issues.

The contractor, who asked not to be identified, said campgrounds, nursing homes and restaurants have also reported problems about the health department’s approval process.

“It’s awful. What should be a two week process, maximum, to get a permit is taking 12 or more weeks,” the contractor said, adding that the problem has been getting worse in the past several years.

With septic systems ranging in price by thousands of dollars, depending on how many bedrooms in a home and other factors, for example, a builder is hampered in providing reliable cost estimates to homebuyers until a system has actually received a permit, the contractor said.

Nancy Osborn, the county’s health commissioner, said last week her department has been informed of the meeting and plans to attend.

The position of director of the department’s division of environmental health is vacant but final interviews of applicants have started, she said, and noted the vacancy hasn’t caused a backlog of inspections.

The division employs two full-time sanitarians and hired three workers for the summer to keep abreast of the usual uptick in seasonal business, Osborn said.

For information about the meeting contact Durivage at 419-345-8989 or at l.durivage@roadrunner.com