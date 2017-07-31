Loans OK’d for Oregon, Lindsey

Share

A loan for the Village of Lindsey to improve its wastewater treatment plant has been approved by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The $30,360, 5-year loan will cover the cost of designing improvements of the treatment plant’s aeration system, with the goal of improving water quality in Muddy Creek.

Funding will come from the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund, which provides below-market interest rate loans for improving sewer systems.



Dina Pearce, an Ohio EPA spokesman, said the village will likely save about $1,500 compared to a conventional loan.

Jerry Neff, village administrator, said the village expects to commence the improvement project in 2018.

He said bids will be opened Aug. 15 for the first phase of another project that includes upgrading sewer manholes to stop storm water from infiltrating sanitary sewer lines. The second phase will include installing a liner in the lines.

The village has been approved for a loan/grant of $463,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission for that project.

Oregon loan

The City of Oregon also has been approved for financing from the WPCLF to construct a new biosolids dewatering system that will allow material to be sent to a landfill rather than applying it to fields.

The city now applies what are called liquid biosolids to area cropland as a fertilizer.

Pearce said the city will eliminate that practice once the dewatering system is installed. The objective, she said, is to avoid adding phosphorus to cropland in the Lake Erie basin, which may help reduce harmful algal blooms.

The reduced interest rate on the $2.95 million loan will save the city an estimated $447,000. Oregon also is receiving a $792,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission to cover the remaining costs of the $3.74 million project.