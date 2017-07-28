Pawsitively Pet News - Ottawa Co. Senior Resources gets grant for client pet support

Share

Ottawa Co. Senior Resources gets grant for client pet support Ottawa County Senior Resources received a $2,500 grant from Meals on Wheels America to support its client pet support program.

Funding will be used to provide food, supplies and care for area clients with pets – all of which can be financially and physically burdensome.

“We have found that our senior clients who have pets and are receiving home-delivered meals are much happier, more content and healthier when they know their pet is safe, happy and fed,” said Dianne Martin Mortensen, Director for Senior Resources.

In total, Meals on Wheels America has granted $300,000 to 193 local Meals on Wheels programs through the Meals on Wheels Loves Pets initiative this year. Funding is made possible in part through a donation from Banfield Charitable Trust (BCT). To date, the grant program has distributed more than $2.4 million in funding and pet food donations.

“While the benefits of companionship are clear, taking care of a pet can be financially and physically challenging for seniors,” said Meals on Wheels America President and CEO Ellie Hollander. “Meals on Wheels Loves Pets helps local Meals on Wheels providers alleviate this hardship and at the same time reduce the negative effects of isolation.”

This is the ninth year that Senior Resources has received the Pet Program Grant.

Dog training classes now available

Does your dog need to learn some new tricks? Embarrassed to take your pooch on a walk or to the pet because of bad behavior?

The Wood County Humane Society (WCHS) is now offering dog training classes led by a certified professional dog trainer with knowledge assessed certification (CPDT-KA). Training is completed through positive reinforcement using lure and reward techniques.

The course will have an $80 fee and will meet at the WCHS for one hour per week for five weeks. Those interested in training need to sign up for the course by appointment. Participants will be provided the necessary clicker equipment to aid in the positive reinforcement training style. Varying levels of classes will be offered according to a dog’s ability and knowledge. Skills being taught range from obedience basics such as sit and stay to more fun tricks like high five and roll over.

The shelter is located at 801 Van Camp Dr., Bowling Green. Call 419-352-7339 to schedule a class. For more info about adopting and/or volunteering, see www.woodcountyhumanesociety.org.

Pet vaccines

Affordable pet vaccines will be offered by VIP Petcare at clinics on the following dates and locations:

• Aug. 12, 4-5:30 p.m., Everything for Pets, 2674 Woodville Rd., Northwood;

• Aug. 20, 4-5:30 p.m., Tractor Supply Company, 3942 Navarre Ave., Oregon;

• Aug. 20, 1-2:30 p.m., Family Farm & Home, 3700 Williston Rd., Northwood.

VIP Petcare also provides a wide variety of preventative care services administered by a licensed veterinarian including heartworm prevention, microchippipng and flea and tick prevention. Visit www.vippetcare.com or call 800-427-7973 for info.

Metroparks Mutts

Metroparks Mutts will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 from 7-8 p.m. at Metz Visitor Center at Wildwood Preserve.

Come to the park with your favorite furry friend and take a naturalist-led hike at a different park each month. Please remember to bring a leash, as all dogs must be on leash at every Metropark.

The event is free. Register at http://reservations.metroparkstoledo.com.

Metroparks’ first off-leash dog park opened in May at Middlegrounds in downtown Toledo. The park provides separate fenced areas for small and large dogs. No fee or membership required.

For the safety and health of dogs and people, all dogs using this facility must be vaccinated, spayed or neutered and 4 months of age or older.

Other rules include:

• Pet owners must clean up after their dogs;

• Dogs must be leashed when entering and leaving the fenced area;

• Make sure your pet is well-behaved around other dogs, people and children;

• Dogs may be more aggressive when with other dogs. Watch your dog at all times. If your dog is aggressive, take your dog out of the park; • Use at your own risk. You are responsible for your dog and any injury your dog imposes on a person or another dog;

• No digging. You must fill any holes your dog digs;

• No more than three dogs per individual;

• No food or dog treats inside the off-leash area;

• Visitors under 16 should be accompanied by an adult.

ReTail Shop

Looking for a different way to support the Toledo Area Humane Society? Shop at the ReTail Store located at 2036 Byrne Rd. in Toledo. The store offers furniture, housewares, electronics, clothing, jewelry, books, movies, music, antiques, collectibles and more. Donations are accepted. All proceeds from the ReTail Store help provide care for the animals of the Toledo Area Humane Society. Call 419-214-0151 for de-tails.

Volunteers welcome The Humane Society of Ottawa County (HSOC), a 501c(3) no-kill shelter located in Port Clinton, welcomes volunteers for everything from animal care, to shelter cleanup, to baking and help with fundraisers. Call Lesa at 419-734-5191 or stop by the shelter at 2424 E Sand Rd, to fill out an application. Visit www.hsocpets.org to see a listing of adoptable pets, learn about upcoming events or to make a donation.