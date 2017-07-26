Share

Out-of-towners donate bench to Genoa park, site of many reunions

From the first sun-kissed days of spring, through the waning warm days of autumn, Genoa-area families can be found getting some fresh air and exercise at Genoa Veterans’ Memorial Park.

The park, described on the village’s website as “the most prominent jewel in Genoa’s crown of entertainment resources” is also popular spot for larger gatherings. “July and August are the busiest months because of class and family reunions, so plan ahead,” the website cautions to those considering reserving a shelter house at the park for a planned event.

Like they have been doing for decades, the Drake family put in their reservation early for a pavilion for their family reunion. On Saturday, July 29, about 30 members of the family will come together to catch up, share some food and have a little fun.

There will be the “Ohio Drakes,” who all live around the Stow area; the “Michigan Drakes” who all live around the Troy area, and the “Indiana Drakes” who are coming from Northern Indiana – and one family member coming from Nashville, too.

Top: The Drake grandchildren – Kim (top); Brian, Paul and Lynn (second row); Susan and Debra (third row); Diane (standing) and baby Leslie being held by Don Drake. (Submitted photo) Below: The Drake family is donating a bench to the village in celebration of the 50th anniversary the first family get-together in Genoa Veterans” Memorial Park. (Submitted photo)

None of the Drakes live in Genoa...none ever have.

So how did they end up having their reunions at Veterans’ Park, and why do they keep coming back?

It all started in 1967 when Bob Drake and his wife Bobbie, who were living in Stow, were looking to meet Bobbie’s parents, who lived in the family hometown of South Bend, Indiana, to get a bicycle for Bob and Bobbie’s daughter, Kim.

“No one can actually remember how they found the park in Genoa,” said Leslie (Drake) Shoemaker, daughter of Bob Drake’s brother, Dennis and his wife, Doris.

“It was a quick exchange since they do remember it was raining that day,” she said. “Later that fall, they had a family get together and they all met at the park."

The family are descendants of Mary Brunner and her husband Jim, of Mishawaka/South Bend, Indiana – that’s where they raised their three sons – Don, Bob and Dennis.

“When my uncles and aunts married, that’s when they left Indiana,” Shoemaker said.

"Don and his wife Barbara moved to Michigan. Bob and his wife Bobbie moved to Ohio,” she said.

Dennis and Doris stayed in Indiana.

The family reunions at Veterans’ Park continued after that first year. Over the years, seven more grandchildren (in addition to Kim) came along.

“As we kids got older, we found out that our parents normally planned these reunions in the fall so that they didn't have to worry about us wanting to swim in the quarry,” Shoemaker said. “It didn’t work every year, and we all have memories of swimming.”

The families took a brief respite from their annual trips to Genoa in the early 1980s, as the younger Drakes were heading to college and getting married.

“We went back to the reunions in Genoa in the late ‘80s and have had them ever since,” Shoemaker said.

“Sadly, we have lost our grandparents and Uncle Don but we have added spouses to seven of the eight grandchildren, along with 15 great grandchildren, and as of this fall, two of those greats will be married, and I'm sure another generation will be coming along soon,” she said.

“We have no plans of stopping the reunions at this point,” she added.

With 2017 being the 50th anniversary of that first family meeting at Veterans’ Park, the Drakes wanted to plan something in celebration.

“We wanted to do something special for the park, so I spoke with Parks and Recreation Director Mike Thomas and Mayor Ken Harsanje, and they suggested a bench,” Shoemaker said. “I called Bright Ideas in Akron, where the park got its other benches, and we all chipped in to buy one.”

The bench features the inscription, “Donated by Drake Family 2017.”

“Our family has no real ‘attachment’ to the Village of Genoa, but after 50 years, it’s safe to assume we have a true love for this community, and we wanted to thank the village and especially Mike Thomas and the park department for always remembering our family and making sure we had a pavilion for our reunions,” Shoemaker said.

“The Drake family is always a good family to have at the park,” Thomas said. “They bring a nice crowd and the enjoy the park and the swimming quarry.

“It is very nice of them to donate a park bench to the park and we are very appreciative,” he said. “I will make sure that it is located near the large shelter house so that their family and everyone else can see it.”