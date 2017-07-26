3 buildings finally getting razed at Woodville Mall

Share

Asbestos was being removed from the three remaining buildings at the former Woodville Mall beginning last week, with demolition planned soon afterwards.

Midwest Environmental Inc. is abating the asbestos from the vacant Tireman, Elder-Beerman, and The Andersons stores, according to Northwood City Administrator Bob Anderson.

“Last Monday, they started taking asbestos out of the old Tireman Store,” he said.

The main mall structure was razed in 2014 due to structural issues. Before the three remaining buildings could be torn down, the city was required to remove the asbestos.

The city accepted the bid of Midwest Environmental Inc. earlier this year for $1,947,000. The contract runs through the first quarter of 2018.

“It’s going to take months to abate and demolish the buildings,” said Anderson.

Midwest Environmental will be teaming up with D&R Demolition on the project, he added.

“Midwest Environmental will be doing the asbestos abatement, which will be at least three quarters of the cost of the project.

Most of the time will be spent taking asbestos out of the buildings. D&R will then demolish the buildings, which won’t take long at all.”

Developing the siteThe city received a low interest loan from the Ohio Water Development Authority to fund the asbestos removal.

“The Ohio Water Development Authority is the agency in charge of Brownfields loans. So it will only pay for abatement, but not for costs associated with demolition,” he said. The city will have to pay for the balance of the cost, which Anderson estimated to be about $600,000 for demolition.

Once the buildings are abated and removed, the city, which owns the property, will look for developers for the site.

“We’ve been thinking of many ideas. But the city will not act as a developer on the site. It’s not government’s responsibility. We will be selling it to somebody. We will seek help from commercial developers, real estate agents, and even from the public on what they think should go in there,” said Anderson.

Some ideas have included the desire to see townhouses combined with commercial development at that location, he said.

“We have a million ideas, but no plans. It would be great if some company wanted to move there.”

The mall, which was built in 1969, was shuttered in 2011 after officials from the Wood County Health Department and the City of Toledo toured the structure. They found a leaking and collapsing roof and ceiling, mold, wet carpeting, no heat and an inoperable fire suppression system.

The Andersons decided not to renew its lease with the mall due to the deteriorating conditions of the structure, and closed in 2013. Northwood sued the owners of the mall after they failed to make needed repairs. The city eventually acquired the property through a sheriff’s auction last year.