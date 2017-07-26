Northwood plans new music event this month

Share

The City of Northwood and the city’s VFW are planning on a public music event on July 22 at the outside pavilion of VFW post 2984 at 102 W. Andrus Road.

It’s part of the city’s effort to provide more outside non-sports related excursions for residents.

“This is something new,” said Northwood Councilman Dan Mikolajczyk, who is helping organize the event and who coordinated the Music in the Park series last year and this year. “We’re pairing up with the VFW in Northwood. It will be a fundraiser for them. They will take care of the liquor permit and serve beer. The City of Northwood is sponsoring the band, Zodiac Click. They’re a fairly local band. One of the lead singers works in the Lake Township area.”

Refreshments will include food and beverages.

Zodiac Click, which plays popular music, performed recently at the Toledo Lighthouse Festival at Maumee Bay State Park earlier this month. Other venues include Jerusalem Township and Downtown Toledo, he said.

“They’re a good band. They play a lot of dance music, so I think they will appeal to everyone,” he said.

Early startThe event will start early in the evening.

“In talking with the mayor and city administrator, we decided to start it a little bit early at 6 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. So basically, it will still be light when you get there, and should be starting to get dark at 10 p.m. So it’s still a family oriented event.”

Also featured will be a 50/50 raffle.

The event is separate from the VFW’s own two day fundraising event held in September, he added.

“The VFW is allowing the city to provide something new to do for the residents. We’re hopping on the bandwagon that not everyone plays sports. We’re working on going a lot larger than this, but we have to start someplace. So come out and listen to a nice band and dance group. They play pop music mostly, but also a lot of country music. If you want to sit there and tap your foot, or go out there and dance a little bit, you will enjoy it. They will play something that you know. They also take requests,” he said.

The city hopes to add similar community events through its recreation department, said Mikolajczyk,

“With the music event, and our Movie in the Park that we started last year, this is the first year our city residents have been given something to do every month. We had a movie in June, then we’ll have the music event in July, and another movie is planned in August. The VFW will have its two day fundraiser in September, then we’ll top it off in October with our second annual fall festival. The residents here have something to look forward to that brings them together as a community – something different that they will enjoy. “