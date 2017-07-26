New grocery store to locate on Navarre in Oregon

Share

A new grocery store, which is planning to locate off Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is still discussing terms to buy out stores in the Freeway Plaza on Navarre Avenue, where it wants to locate.

Lidl, based in Germany, has been negotiating with small businesses in the plaza for several months.

“It’s my understanding that an arrangement has come with all the terms, and they have not executed all of them,” said Mayor Mike Seferian, though he said the city is not involved in the negotiations.

“This is a private business decision between Lidl and the owners of the properties in Freeway Plaza,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “They haven’t completed that process yet. But I think they’re fairly along in their discussions. It’s likely we’ll see something happen with Lidl sometime next year.”

Lidl is likely to buy the former Berman Supper Club property next to the site as well, said Beazley.

Once that process is completed, Lidl will contact city officials to indicate it is ready to move forward and submit a site plan for final approval, he added.

“We’ll be looking at drainage, access, things like that,” said Beazley. “But the expectation is there wouldn’t be any hurdles getting it done. The store fits with the zoning in the area, and for us.”

More choicesLidl would compete for shoppers going to Kroger, Meijer and Walmart stores in Oregon.

“We think we have a lot of great grocery shopping choices for our residents right now, but anytime we can get more choices for our residents, we’re excited about that,” said Beazley.

Lidl though, would offer a smaller store at just 35,000 square feet, compared to the larger 150,000 square foot grocery stores.

“Some people love to have the full shopping choice of getting to big Meijer, Kroger or Walmart stores, and having those options of 150,000 square feet,” said Beazley. “Others are looking for the experience of getting around in a smaller store rather than in a larger one. There are lots of different consumer needs. We’re looking forward to expanding those options for our residents. These are market decisions, and our market could meet their needs, especially as we upgrade Navarre Avenue and do the work on Hollydale that provides an access road that parallels Navarre that will create some opportunities for us.”

First in the regionLidl representatives have spoken with city officials about their plans.

“We’ve talked to representatives from the store. They characterize their store as something that would kind of focus on the experience for the shopper. They describe it as something that competes in the range of Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Kroger – somewhere in that niche, where they do a lot of private labels like Trader Joe’s, but they also have a fresh bakery and that sort of thing as part of the experience. It’s their message, how they describe their store. There’s been a lot of attention brought to some of the national business publications about what they’re looking to get done. They plan on opening about 600 stores in the U.S., and the store on Navarre would be the first in this region,” said Beazley.

Why Oregon?

“They thought it would work well here, they looked at Oregon and thought there was a market they could connect with in this location,” said Beazley.

Seferian agrees.

“Even though we have a lot of food shopping places here, I think they believe that their niche is not here yet,” he said.

Some of Seferian’s customers at his auto repair shop “are very interested in Lidl.”

“There’s also some convenience in getting in and out of a smaller store. A little store is very easy to get around for some customers versus a bigger store.”

Lidl opened its first store near Frankfurt, Germany, in 1973, according to its website. In the 1990s, it expanded outside Germany and into Europe. Today, there are over 10,000 stores in 27 countries.