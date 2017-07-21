District baffled by damaged sewer covers

Share

About 14 plates under manhole covers in the Millbury area have been intentionally damaged, resulting in storm water draining into sanitary sewer lines, according to the Northwestern Water & Sewer District, which has reported the damage to the Lake Township Police Department.

According to Tom Stalter, the district’s manager of engineering, a contractor working on a sewer project for the district noticed a square hole cut into the plastic plate under a manhole cover recently, apparently to drain standing rain water.

“We don’t know when it happened. We don’t know if it happened after this recent rainfall or if it was done months ago. It’s hard to tell,” Stalter said. “It’s pretty much spread throughout the town from what the contractor tells us.”

The plates - called no-flow dishes - are designed to prevent storm water from infiltrating the sanitary sewers.

“Someone took a saw and cut nice square holes. They actually spent some time doing it. You have to remove the manhole covers first,” Stalter said. “The problem is we’re not allowed to have storm water going into our sanitary system. It’s illegal to put it into our sanitary system. It’s kind of odd they were spread throughout the town and were done the same way. So it’s obvious it’s the work of one person or a group of individuals.”

Persons with information about the damage should contact the district at 419-354-9090.