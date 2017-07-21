Elmore village superintendent to retire

Share

If you’re a resident of the Village of Elmore who’s turned on a water faucet or flipped on a light switch, you may want to tip your hat to Buck Stoiber, the village superintendent.

And on July 28 residents will have their chance to do just that at an open house to mark Stoiber’s retirement after 36 years of working for the village.

The open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the board of public affairs office, 340 Clinton St.

During his career as superintendent he has overseen several major infrastructure projects, including the construction of a $1.3 million back-up electrical substation and a new $5.2 million wastewater treatment plant, the erecting of a 200,000-gallon elevated water tank, as well as upgrades to the village’s electrical distribution and sanitary sewer systems.

“Elmore residents will definitely miss Buck,” said Gary Rhiel, president of the village’s board of public affairs.

Stoiber has received the Seven Hats Award from the American Public Power Association, which recognizes managers who perform an array of duties in communities with 2,500 or fewer electric meters, he said.

Using grants and rebates, the village has replaced street lights and lights in the village administration building, switching to LED bulbs that have reduced electrical usage by about 45 percent.

In 2014, the village completed the installation of the electric substation that serves as a backup for a station built in the 1990s that was out of service for nearly 60 hours in July 2011 after being struck by lightning.

Mayor Matt Damschroder said last week said he intends to still call on Stoiber for advice.

“He knows so much. Like Merle Harder, who was the superintendent before him, Buck is a master of all trades. I’ll be leaning on him and using him for years to come. There will be a lot of questions that no one else will be able to answer as easily I’m sure,” the mayor said. “The job has switched during Buck’s tenure. It used to be 95 percent in the field and five percent in the office. Now it’s reversed. People who know Buck know how nice and easy going he is. People took to him and wanted to work with him because he was so understanding. He’s been an invaluable employee to the village. He’s been a great asset.”

The mayor said he intends to appoint Steve Holland, a village employee, as interim superintendent.