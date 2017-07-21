Rail crossing to be reviewed by state agency

Share

The Ohio Rail Development Commission plans to hold an on-site inspection meeting of a rail crossing in Lake Township next month to determine if there is a need for safety improvements.

An email message from the ORDC to local authorities was read during Tuesday’s meeting of the township trustees by Jeff Pettit, who chairs the board of trustees.

The crossing at Walbridge Road, between Lemoyne and Pemberville roads, is operated by Norfolk Southern. The inspection, which the ORDC is calling a ‘diagnostic review” is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Jonathon Glass, a Norfolk Southern spokesman, said the tracks at the site are part of the company’s Chicago line.

In March, a Norfolk Southern tie and surfacing work group replaced timber crossties on one track through the area, including at the crossing, and rail on the other track was replaced a few months later as part of a replacement project between Sandusky and Toledo.

He said the track upgrade features new continuously welded 136-pound rail, enhancing the safety of train operations. The continuously welded rail is laid in 1,440-foot-long sections, reducing the number of joint welds in the rail. The 136-pound standard means that every three feet of rail weighs 136 pounds. The crossing was then repaved.

Around 55 trains on average pass through this crossing daily. Average speed through the crossing is around 50 mph.

Levy request goes forward

In other business, the trustees approved a resolution to proceed with placing a levy request on the November ballot to fund emergency medical service in the township. Township officials are placing a 1-mill levy on the ballot.

If passed, it would generate about $230,000 a year The township contracts with LifeStar for 24-hour EMS service. The current contract will expire in April 2018.

Under the agreement, LifeStar provides an emergency vehicle and paramedics who are housed at the township’s administration building. An 0.8-mill levy to fund EMS operations has been in effect since 1990 and generates about $120,000 annually, he said. .