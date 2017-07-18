As Howard Marsh develops, wildlife finds new home

Share

Without wetlands, birders could not claim that Lake Erie’s shoreline is the Warbler Capital of the World.



The Toledo Area Metroparks’ latest project in Jerusalem Township will continue the process of restoring badly-needed coastal wetlands in the Warbler Capital.



Metroparks’ Natural Resources Supervisor Denis Franklin says coastal wetlands are critically important to a healthy Lake Erie, and they are imperiled. One of the most ambitious projects in the history of the Metroparks is restoring part of a 1,000-acre wetland, Howard Marsh on State Route 2, near the lakeshore.

The future Metropark is adjacent to the Metzger Marsh State Wildlife Area in a region that also includes Maumee Bay State Park, Magee Marsh State Wildlife Area and the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge.

Franklin says, together, these local, state and federal public lands are known for their concentration of songbirds, or warblers, especially during spring migration.

The new park will create a nearly eight-mile continuous stretch of public lands developed into wetlands. Throw in Maumee Bay State Park and Cedar Point Wildlife Refuge to the west and 11,687 acres of unique wetlands are or will be preserved for waterfowl habitat and the public’s enjoyment.



“This restoration project or any restoration project is critical because that whole type of habitat is almost completely gone,” Franklin said. “We’ve lost over 90 percent of that in the Great Lakes region, so anytime we can put habitat, especially something this size, back on the ground, it absolutely is exciting.”



Franklin has been with the Metroparks seven years after a long stint with the Ohio Division of Wildlife managing Magee Marsh and Metzger Marsh. The entrance into Magee Marsh has been renamed “Denis Franklin Parkway.”



“I’ve always been in wetland habitat management, and (Howard Marsh) does support a diverse group of both wetland plants and wetland wildlife. I think folks are going to see something different than they see at a lot of our Metroparks right now. All of our Metroparks have something special to offer, and this is going to be the same thing,” said Franklin.



“This purchase here was really key because it’s the last big chunk of property left on the south shore of Lake Erie that’s really conducive to wetland restoration,” Franklin continued. “One of the big things we have here is year-round continual deep water access for our pumping systems and for our wetland habitat management projects, and that’s really key. But, after this, there is really nothing left on the south shore of Lake Erie.”

Let the reversion begin

Franklin’s job includes documenting the progress of daily construction through photographs and field reports. As construction continues converting the former farm to wetlands, he’s already seeing wetlands wildlife habitat arriving on the scene, and the park has not even opened to the public yet.



He stresses that most of the vegetation is still comparable to what would be found in a farm field, but that will change as excavation continues and eventually water is gravity-fed into the park through Ward’s Canal and a pumping station. Franklin says once water is released into the park, about 600 acres will be under water.



“As we get the ground saturated, we’ll have some reversion back to wetland species,” Franklin said, adding that the goal is to encourage the growth of native species. An additional reforestation area along the perimeter will include the planting of approximately 12,000 trees.



Metroparks Public Relations Director Scott Carpenter says that “ideally,” it is hoped that Howard Marsh will be open for the Biggest Week in American Birding Festival in May 2018. The event draws tens of thousands of birders and millions of tourist dollars from across the world to the region.

For wildlife and birding viewing opportunities, a boardwalk will cross wetland zones, about 1,000 feet of open water, and skip across to newly constructed upland and habitat islands, reverting to a gravel trail every time it reaches dry ground. That’s only the beginning.



“We’ll be offering several different things out here other than the wildlife viewing and observation opportunities. We’ll also have public fishing, we’ll also have six miles of canoeing and kayaking ‘blue-ways’ in here, and about the same in mileage in walking trails — about six to seven miles. So, it’s going to offer a variety of things for the visiting public,” Franklin said.



When it opens, Howard Marsh will include dike-top trails on-grade and on berms for hiking. Deep water trails will be separated by portages for canoeists to cross, and a concrete public boat launch will be under construction. Through Ward’s Canal, this will be the first Metropark to have direct access to Lake Erie.



‘This is our Everglades’

Even though it will be called Howard Marsh, Carpenter compares the future park to another nationally famous natural resource.



“This is our Everglades, here on the south shore of Lake Erie,” Carpenter said. “I think you’d have to go to the rainforest to find a more diverse habitat than a wetland, so it really is that significant.”



Franklin responds, “That is a very fair comparison. Almost all species need water in some shape or form in their life cycle, whether it be fish, eagles or migratory birds — whatever it could be — all of them require water and this is really going to supply that.”



The property, which was previously a working farm, was purchased with two partners in 2008 for $6 million. The Ohio Division of Wildlife contributed $3 million, the Clean Ohio Fund $1.8 million, and the Metroparks’ land acquisition fund $1.2 million. At the time, this was the single largest purchase in Metroparks history both in acreage and cost.



To give an idea of how big Howard Marsh will be, Franklin notes that the Metroparks’ Wildwood Preserve, even with its 12.1 miles of walking trails and 493 acres, would fit inside two of the four management units of the Howard Farms property — 235 acres on the west side of Howard Road to be developed later and an adjacent 452 acres being developed for hunting, fishing and boating.



“To put this project into perspective, this is the biggest project the Metrorparks has ever undertaken,” Carpenter said. “When this opens, it will be the second largest Metropark after Oak Openings, so 1,000 acres total — we’ve been working with Ducks Unlimited, and they are telling us that in their 21-state region, this is the biggest new wetland restoration currently underway, maybe even in the country — we don’t know for sure.”



Ducks Unlimited, the consultants designing the wetland, is a national organization whose mission is to create and preserve habitat for North American waterfowl. Smith Group is the consulting firm designing the park.