Chief remembered as friendly professional

Grief counselors were being provided Thursday for employees of the Village of Walbridge following the apparent suicide of Walt Tylicki, the police chief.

“It’s taken everybody by shock. I’ve been talking to all the staff, the administration, maintenance and police officers,” Mayor Ed Kolanko said. “The counselors will be here for all of us.”

Tylicki will be remembered for his friendly interaction with his peers and the public, he said

“Whenever I’d see Walt he was always giving you a handshake and a smile. It was everyday. That’s how every interaction, everyday started with Walt. The friendship, we’re all going to miss his friendship. We’re all like a family. He will be missed,” the mayor said.

Tylicki became interim chief in September 2016 when chief Ken Frost accepted a position with another agency. Mayor Kolanko appointed him chief soon after Frost’s departure.

The mayor has appointed Brad Fisher, a part-time officer, to be the acting supervisor of the police department in the interim.

“There isn’t a timetable set for appointing a new acting chief at this point. We need to get past this situation and let our officers grieve. We’ll go from there,” the mayor said.

A message posted on the police department’s Facebook page lauded Tylicki for his leadership: “Chief Tylicki has served the citizens of Walbridge as both an Officer and a Chief for many years now. Chief Tylicki was also a Supervisory Special Agent with Norfolk Southern Police. He has led our officers with enthusiasm and pride and will be greatly missed. His leadership had a tremendous impact on our officers and we were proud to have him as our Chief, and our friend. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers tonight, as we all cope with the loss of a great leader, friend and father. Rest easy Chief, We'll take the watch from here.”

Lake Township police chief Mark Hummer said Tylicki would meet with him occasionally to exchange ideas.

“We had become friends during his tenure. He was always very upbeat with a positive attitude and we had a cordial, professional relationship. It’s a shock, he was a good, decent, nice person,” chief Hummer said.

A resident of Huron Township, Mich., Tylicki’s body was found Tuesday in neighboring Brownstown Township.