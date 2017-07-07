Treatment sludge OK’d for use on field

Share

Residue from the City of Toledo’s waste water treatment plant can be applied to a 73-acre field in Lake Township, the township trustees have been informed.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency notified plant operators of the authorization in a June 23 letter. The trustees and Wood County Health Department were also notified by letter.

The field is located on the south side of Ayers Road, east of I-280. The Ohio EPA said it considered the site’s soil type, distance from residences, ground water conditions and proximity to waterways and wells in making its decision to authorize the application of what are called Class B biosolids.

The OEPA defines biosolids, which are often reused as fertilizer, as treated solid, semi-solid or liquid residue generated during the treatment of domestic sewage. Class B biosolids may contain micro-organisms after treatment.

According to a map on the EPA website, there are approximately 16 other fields in the township that have been authorized for application of biosolids. However, biosolids may not have actually been applied to all of the sites.

Levy resolution

In other business, the trustees Wednesday approved a resolution to prepare for placing a property tax levy on the Nov. 7 ballot to fund emergency medical service in the township.

The resolution of necessity will be forwarded to the Wood County auditor’s office for certification of the millage requested. The trustees anticipate placing a 1-mill levy on the ballot.

Currently, the township contracts with LifeStar for 24-hour service. The contract will expire in April 2018. Under the agreement, LifeStar provides an emergency vehicle and personnel who are housed at the township’s administration building.

The township pays a subsidy of $70,000 annually to the company, which also receives revenues from fees for transport services. Mark Hummer, township administrator, estimated the company conducts about 70 percent of the transport volume and township EMS crews handle the rest.

An 0.8-mill levy to fund EMS operations has been in effect since 1990 and generates about $120,000 annually, he said.

Fire chief Bruce Moritz said he and Hummer will prepare different models of the township operating its own EMS department for the trustees to consider.